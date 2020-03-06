Kasautii Zindagii Kay Written Update For The March 6, 2020 Episode: Prerna Goes To Kolkata

Kasautii Zindagii Kay is a very popular Indian Television show. The show is brought to the screens by Ekta Kapoor and Balaji Telefilms. This is the rebooted version of the original series that stopped airing in 2008. This show features the likes of Erica Fernandes, Karan Singh Grover, Parth Samthaan, and Hina Khan in lead roles.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay Written Update For The March 6, 2020 Episode

The episode starts with Mr Bajaj gearing up to celebrate Anurag & Prerna’s success. Komolika, on the other hand, is occupied in maintaining a good wife image in front of everyone and wants Anurag to be under her spell all the time. Anurag is quite fed up pretending to be the ideal husband and wants some positive direction in life.

He cannot get Prerna off his mind and keeps missing her presence. He keeps imagining spending time with Prerna and dancing with her. Similarly, when Prerna dances with Mr Bajaj, she cannot stop thinking about Anurag. She gets offended by the thought that she still misses him when she should hate him and focus on getting revenge.

Anurag is so haunted by Prerna’s memories that he has to leave the dance floor. He knows it for a fact that it is impossible for Prerna to return to him and wants everything to stay as it is. Anurag does not want to keep pondering upon something that might never happen.

Prerna tells Mr Bajaj that they both had a deal that if she is able to win the Business Award without his help then she would get his nod to return to Kolkata. But Mr Bajaj does not want her to go back and fall weak in front of Anurag. Prerna assures him that she will never feel the same way for Anurag ever again as he was the reason for Sneha’s death. She guarantees him that she has gained a lot of courage and focus from Mr Bajaj for her revenge.

Prerna starts recalling Mr Bajaj’s contribution in transforming her into this bold, confident, and smart lady who is geared up for all the challenges life throws at her. She tells Mr Bajaj that it is important from her end to go back and get even with the person who is responsible for her daughter’s death. Mr Bajaj lets her know that all he wanted to prepare her for was the Business Award and that she is not ready to go and plot revenge against Anurag. Prerna pleads to Mr Bajaj to set her free and support her so he gives in to her requests and said he would make the necessary arrangements for the trip. Kuki wanted to go along with Prerna but could not say anything as she is afraid of Mr Bajaj.

Mr Bajaj lets Kuki go with her eventually and asks her to take good care of Prerna. Anurag meets up with his daughter Diya, whom he loves profoundly. Komolika knows that Diya is the only solid connection between the two. Komolika wants nothing but respect as she is Diya’s mother. Anurag goes off to his office. The episode ends with Prerna reaching Kolkata and deciding to take revenge on Anurag.

