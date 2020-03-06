Kasautii Zindagii Kay Cast Sees Additions After An 8 Year Leap: Who All Are Joining?

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has been one of the popular shows on StarPlus that has received many accolades since the show started. Currently, the show got an 8-year leap and the main leads got a completely new avatar. Take a look at the brief about the leap and the new characters that have made an entry on Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.

ALSO READ| Erica Fernandes' Best Romantic Scenes In 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay'; See Videos

Kasautii Zindagii Kay cast after an 8-year leap

The last major twist in the show saw a major change in the plot. Anurag was last seen pushing Prerna down from the Howrah bridge; however, Mr Bajaj came to her rescue and saved Prerna. Post that, Mr Bajaj took Prerna to London for 8 years. Now after the leap Prerna has turned into a successful businesswoman and all the lead characters have gotten a makeover, including Mr Bajaj, Anurag, and Komolika. One can also find two new faces on the show, one being Kaushik (Anurag’s sister Rakhi’s son) and one being Kuki (Mr Bajaj’s daughter).

ALSO READ| 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' Update: Anurag Tries To Kill Prerna, Fans Demand 'AnuPre' Reunion=

Parull Chaudhry

The Divya Drishti actress has joined the cast of Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She is known for playing roles in many serials including Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, Crime Patrol, SuperCops vs Supervillains, and many more. After wrapping up the show Divya Drishti, she bagged this role. She will be playing the role of Anurag''s elder sister, Rakhi. Take a look at the fun Tiktok video of the Divya Drishti actor.

ALSO READ| Erica Fernandes' Achievements: Check Out The 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' Star's Accolades

Kunal Thakur

Kunal Thakur, who was last seen as Shahid Kapoor's friend in the film Kabir Singh, has also bagged a new role in the serial. This would be Kunal's debut on television after his film stint with Kabir Singh. He played the role of Dr Kamal in the film. One might also recognise him from the ad film he shot with Alia Bhatt for Manyavar Mohey. Take a look.

ALSO READ| Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Promo: Anurag Attempts To Kill Prerna; Watch Shocking Video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.