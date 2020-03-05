Erica Fernandes' Best Romantic Scenes In 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay'; See Videos

The most popular show of the 2000s, Kasautii Zindagii Kay has started season 2 and stars famous TV actors like Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan in the pivotal roles. The plot of the serial revolves around Anurag Basu and Prerna Sharma, who are two individuals meant to fall in love, yet forced to go through several trials and tribulations. Every time the couple comes together, their chemistry lights up the screen instantly.

Times when Anurag and Prerna created magic with their chemistry

While enjoying seasonal showers

One of the romantic scenes of the show so far has been of Anurag and Prerna getting close in the rain. They flirt, have fun and make us blush with their perfect romance in the scene. The couple also enjoys panipuri in rains.

Anurag and Prerna’s first dance

The scene comes when Navin and Prerna are about to exchange rings. Both the families have exchanged gifts where Navin has flaunted his money and power by gifting expensive gifts to Prerna’s family. Navin asks Prerna to dance with him. During the dance, Navin tries to take advantage of her, but Prerna steps his foot. Later, Anurag joins Prerna on the dance floor.

When Anurag expresses his feelings

Prerna asks Anurag that it seems he does not like her. In answer to that, Anurag tells that yes he does not like her at all. Because what he feels is actually more than that. Prerna blushes and asks what exactly he feels for her.

When Prerna gets jealous of Ronita

The scene where Prerna gets jealous of Ronita is lovely and adorable to watch. It shows Prerna's jealousy when Anurag introduces Ronita to her. Prerna asks Anurag why he is late for the function. Meanwhile, Ronita enters and thanks Anurag for helping her out. Prerna gets jealous and Anurag becomes happy seeing Prerna like this.

