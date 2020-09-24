'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' September 24 Written Update | Prerna Defeats Komolika

In the September 24 episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Shivani finds out the truth about Ronit. Nivedita is confused about Anupam. Chandrika reveals to Priyanka that Samidha is Prerna’s daughter.

Prerna thinks about Anurag

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay September 24 episode begins with Prerna wondering how Mr Bajaj managed to trap Komolika. She calls Anurag and tells him that he has to give ₹200 crores to Komolika since her company had taken a loan from Bajaj Industries. She makes a deal with him and Anurag becomes pleased that for the first time someone managed to defeat Komolika.

Meanwhile, Shivani keeps waiting for Ronit. She calls him and he gets annoyed seeing her call. He tells that Shivani is again behind him and loves his image but not him. Prerna has troubled his sister and now she will not let Shivani live in peace. He keeps drinking. Just then the police come searching for him and Ronit runs away seeing them.

Nivedita is in doubts

In the Basu mansion, Moloy taunts Mohini and she gets annoyed. They start arguing about Nivedita and Anupam. Moloy tells him how Mohini’s father had disapproved of him when they got married but now they have everything they want. He asks Mohini to let Anupam and Nivedita decide the fate of their marriage. But Mohini objects saying that she is not making a mistake thinking about the good of her children.

Nivedita, on the other hand, checks out about Anupam company. She wonders that even though he is doing something responsible he will soon give in to his nature and give it up. He will not work for very long. Mohini overhears this and leaves. Just then, Anupam calls Nivedita and says with confidence that she must have been thinking about him. He tells her that it is difficult but he will take up the challenge to become worthy of her. He ends the call.

Chandrika reveals the truth to Priyanka

Meanwhile, Samidha comes to Priyanka and tells her about Chandrika and Komolika’s meeting. She goes to see Chandrika and asks why did she hurt Samidha. She is also hiding something and had lied to Prerna. She adds that Prerna had saved the orphanage while Komolika was trying to destroy it. Chandrika replies no, she has known Komolika for many years and the only reason Prerna saved the orphanage is because of her quarrel with Komolika. Priyanka becomes surprised and why did Komolika give her money. Chandrika replies to keep Prerna’s daughter away from her. Priyanka asks her to explain and Chandrika reveals that Samidha is Prerna’s daughter. Priyanka gets shocked.

Shivani reveals Ronit’s acts

On the other hand, Ronit comes to Shivani but hides something in her bags. The police come there following him and asks him why did he run away seeing him. Ronit replies that his fiancée was waiting for him. The constable begins to search Ronit but cannot find anything. Ronit tells them that he has no drugs on him and they should leave him alone. The police leave.

But Shivani gets upset and when Ronit asks what happened, she replies that she thought one day her love will change him. But she has been nothing but a fool. She tells him that although he was trying to pretend that he has done nothing wrong, he was shaking when the police followed him. Ronit pretends not to understand what she was saying. Shivani empties her bag of the drugs and accuses Ronit of lying to her about loving her. She also reveals that she had heard him and Komolika speaking and got to know everything. Ronit gets shocked. The episode ended here.

