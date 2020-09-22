'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' September 22 Written Update | Anurag Comes To Prerna's Office

In the September 22 episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Prerna tells Mr Bajaj about the shares. He gets angry with her. meanwhile, Komolika also admits her actions in front of Anurag. Anupam comes back.

Mr Bajaj scolds Kuki

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay September 22 episode begins with Kuki apologising to Mr Bajaj. He tells her that she should have informed him sooner then she would not have to face all this. Prerna requests him to calm down and he gets angry on her too saying she should not have hidden the truth either. From now on, she should not hide anything from him. Prerna wonders to herself that she needs to inform Mr Bajaj about the 51% shares soon.

Anurag and Komolika

In the Basu mansion, Anurag shows those very same papers to Komolika and asks her for the truth. But Komolika keeps quiet and Anurag becomes angrier and keeps screaming and charging her answers. Komolika shouts out yes she had a hand in all this. She tells him that she blackmailed Prerna into signing the papers because she cares about their business. But Anurag only cares about Prerna. She tries to make him understands that it was difficult to make Prerna sign the deal and this is why she threatened to destroy the orphanage. Komolika then threatens Anurag to keep himself in check else she would be forced to bring out the side of her which he hates.

Prerna and Mr Bajaj

Meanwhile, Prerna also tells the truth to Mr Bajaj about the shares. He reprimands her saying she has made the Basus owners of the company. Prerna replies that she wanted to talk to him first. Mr Bajaj interrupts her saying that she must have thought Mr Bajaj will say no and it seems like she still has some soft spot for Anurag. He was afraid this might happen and so he did not want her to come back from London. He also adds that this is indeed the first time when he is extremely disappointed in her.

Prerna tries to tell him that she gave away the shares of her company because of Komolika’s deal. Since they own the land for the orphanage, Komolika would have destroyed the children’s’ home if she did not agree. But Mr Bajaj does not listen to her and taunts that because of this Prerna easily gave away her company to the Basus. Prerna replies no, she gave a home to Samidha and she can do anything for the girl. If she did not agree, Samidha would have been sent away to another city and she could not bear losing. Prerna thought Mr Bajaj might understand but she was wrong.

Later, Prerna recalls her conversation with Mr Bajaj. She thinks about Anurag and then about Samidha. Just then Anurag calls her and asks if she was thinking about him since he was having hiccups. She asks why did Anurag call her and he tells her that Kuki can go to college from the next day. He hangs up soon after and becomes happy thinking that now everyday Prerna will be around him.

Anurag’s first day with Prerna

The next day, Prerna arrives at her office and sees Anurag. She tells him that he may have greater shares but the decisions will still be made by her. Anurag agrees and this surprises Prerna. Anurag says that he was okay with it when she defeated him in business, making decisions will be her call now. Prerna taunts him saying all he cares about is profits. He tries to tease her saying where is last night’s Prerna who was so caring. Mr Bajaj comes there just then and tries to tell Anurag indirectly to stay away from Prerna.

Anupam comes back

Meanwhile, at the Basu Mansion, Nivedita is going out and she calls out to Mohini that she will return in the evening. But suddenly she slips and Anupam comes out of nowhere and holds her. Everyone gets shocked and Komolika wonders to herself that there’s new trouble in store for her now. The episode ended here.

