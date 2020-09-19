'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' September 19 Written Update | Prerna & Anurag Have A Moment

In the September 19 episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Anurag gets called by the principal. Mr Bajaj thinks Kuki has indeed leaked the paper and Kaushik is her accomplice. Anurag slaps Kaushik. Kaushik admits he leaked the papers.

Anurag is summoned by the principal

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay September 19 episode begins with Anurag asking Komolika how did they get such a huge share from Bajaj industries. Komolika gets annoyed thinking that instead of celebrating, Anurag is angry with her. Just then, Anurag gets a call from the principal but he disconnects it. He keeps thinking that Komolika must have forced Prerna to sign the papers but wonders how did she manage to convince her to do it. Next Komolika receives a call from the principal. The latter tells her that she immediately wants to meet Kaushik’s parents. She informs Anurag and also says that she will tag along.

Kuki recalls her moments with Kaushik

Meanwhile, Kuki is on her way to college. She remembers Kaushik trying to help her when her car broke down. She tells him that she was wrong about him and he is a nice guy. If she knew the latter part, then she would have spent time with him before being expelled. Kuki tells that after the investigation goes on further, she will be proven guilty since the question papers were leaked from her number. Even though she did not do anything, she will get punished for it. Kuki hugs him and he vows to get her out of the mess.

The flashback ends and Kuki wonders that Kaushik must have done all this to save her. In the college, Monu gets anxious but Kaushik warned him not to take Kuki’s name. Monu gets angry and asks what is so special about this girl and Kaushik screams out that he loves Kuki. Monu apologises and Kaushik assures him that he will handle it.

Prerna and Anurag have a moment

Meanwhile, Mr Bajaj, Prerna and Kuki arrive at the college and the father-daughter go inside. But Prerna’s dupatta gets stuck in the car door which is locked. She tries to get it out herself and not disturb Mr Bajaj since he is already so angry. Komolika and Anurag also arrive and the latter sees Prerna struggling with the dupatta. He helps her but stumbles in the process and Prerna steadies him. They gaze at each other and start recalling their moments together. Just then the security calls them inside. Prerna breaks away from the trance and wonders what is happening to her while Anurag becomes sure that Prerna is also feeling what he is feeling.

Mr Bajaj’s wrath

Inside the college, Mr Bajaj notices Kaushik and reprimands Kuki on her choice of friends. Komolika comes to Kaushik and asks him not to be worried. Kaushik tries to tell Mr Bajaj that Kuki did not do anything but Mr Bajaj asks him to keep quiet.

Mr Bajaj approaches the principal and asks why was he not informed that Kuki was expelled. But today when Kaushik is caught stealing question papers, it turns out to be the same papers that Kuki apparently leaked. But now that she seems to have got scared she is seeking Kaushik’s help. Kuki and Kaushik try to reason with him but Mr Bajaj gets angry and asks them to keep quiet. He tells Kaushik that betrayal must run in his family but not his. Kuki was not like this until she met Kaushik.

Kaushik takes the blame

Anurag and Prerna also come in just then. Anurag gets angry and slaps Kaushik. He asks him what is happening and how could Kaushik get down to such standards. Monu tells that Kuki was very upset and Kaushik was just trying to make her happy. Anurag tells them that they should have waited until the investigation was over and the truth would be revealed whether Kuki did anything wrong or not. Kaushik interrupts saying Kuki would have been falsely accused since the papers were leaked from her phone. But the one who did this is actually him. Everyone gets shocked by hearing this. The episode ended here.

