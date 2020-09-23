'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' September 23 Written Update | Anupam Wants Nivedita To Come Back

In the September 23 episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Anupam comes back to take Nivedita with him. Mohini warns Nivedita against him. Kaushik comes to apologise to Kuki. Mr Bajaj and Prerna trap Komolika.

Why did Anupam come back?

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay September 23 episode begins with Nivedita thinking about the time spent with Anupam. The latter meanwhile greets Mohini. However, just then Nivedita shouts at him to get out. Anupam replies that it is her fault that he is there since she had blocked his number. Mohini also asks him to leave and tries to push Anupam out of the house.

Just then Moloy comes and hugs Anupam and they feel happy seeing each other. Komolika remarks that they are not related to Anupam anymore but Moloy taunts her and says the man is harmless. He refers to Nivedita and says that although she loves everyone, she cannot judge right from wrong. Mohini replies that Anupam had got a divorce and he has no right to stay there now. But Anupam corrects her saying they only got separated and not legally divorced. Moloy agrees.

Anupam explains that when he had a quarrel with Nivedita, she had asked him to leave saying they are divorced. He had listened to her orders but now it seems he has had enough. He wants to have a drink with Moloy and then figure out how to bring back Nivedita to his house. Mohini asks Nivedita not to get trapped in his words. Anupam confesses that he was angry and left her but he misses her very much. Nivedita starts crying hearing this and Anupam and Moloy go away for a drink. Komolika leaves for Prerna’s office.

Also Read: 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' September 22 Written Update | Anurag Comes To Prerna's Office

Kaushik and Kuki’s story

Meanwhile, Anurag gets annoyed at Kaushik and asks him to apologises to Kuki. But Kaushik replies that Kuki does not want to see him. She thinks he is a bad person and so does not want to talk to him either. Anurag taunts saying soon he will become another ‘Anurag Basu’ if he does not hurry. Kaushik leaves and Anurag begins to think about Prerna.

At the Sharma house, Shivani brings out Kuki to meet Kaushik. Kuki gets angry and turns to leave but Kaushik blurts out that he did not mean to hurt her. He knows it is difficult for her to forgive him but asks her not to hate him. Kuki starts crying and he gives her a handkerchief according to Anurag’s instructions. He tries to console her but after a while feels it becoming futile and leaves.

Anupam’s plans

At the Basu mansion, Nivedita confronts Anupam saying he cannot just come and pretend that everything is fine. Anupam asks her how long with she talks rudely to him like this. Nivedita gets angrier and says everything is a joke for him but he must have not forgotten why she asked him to leave. Anupam grabs her hands and says she must be angry with him then, but she knows he loves her a lot and she loves him too. He could not live anymore without seeing her. He is leaving now but he will be back to take her along with him.

After he leaves, Mohini comes to Nivedita and asks if she still loves him. Nivedita replies no. But Mohini says that Nivedita might have forgotten how he insulted them but she cannot. Ever since he came into her life, the Basus has given him everything. He must have come back for money and not because he loves her. Moloy interrupts her saying that she is wrong. Anupam has started a small company and is making good money. He does not need money but needs family. In fact, Anupam has started the company in Nivedita’s name and they can check it if they want.

Also Read: 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' September 21 Written Update | Prerna Tells Anurag Everything

Komolika is trapped

Meanwhile, at Prerna’s office, the manager comes and hands a file to Prerna saying it's confidential. Komolika says that since she is the owner of the company now, she should get all the information about the business. Just then Mr Bajaj comes in and says she is the boss but only after she pays them ₹200 crores. Mr Bajaj explains that he is 90% owner of the Bajaj industries and to take ownership, Komolika needs to pay him his money. Komolika gets shocked. Mr Bajaj replies that she has seven days to pay him else she has to leave the chair. Komolika accuses Prerna of lying to her. Prerna taunts her saying she was forced to sign the papers but Komolika should have read the papers properly. The episode ended here.

Also Read: 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' September 19 Written Update | Prerna & Anurag Have A Moment

Also Read: 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' September 18 Written Update | Kuki Loves Kaushik

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.