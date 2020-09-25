'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' September 25 Written Update | Prerna Will Adopt Samidha?

In the September 25 episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Shivani breaks off her marriage with Ronit. Priyanka suggests Prerna should adopt Samidha. Komolika also wants to adopt Samidha and gives Chandrika money.

Shivani breaks off her marriage

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay September 25 episode begins with Shivani accusing Ronit that at first, she thought that he was not evil but it was his sister. But now she is breaking the match and will also tell her family. Ronit pleads her but Shivani is determined and says they have no relation from now on whatsoever. She gets in a cab and leaves.

Priyanka and Chandrika argue over Samidha

Meanwhile, Priyanka is arguing with Chandrika that she will tell Samidha Prerna is her mother. But Chandrika threatens Priyanka with her daughter. She begins to cry and just then Samidha comes there. She tells them how she had seen a nightmare that Komolika is running behind her with a knife. Prerna was fighting for her but she is hurt. Priyanka hugs Samidha and says that Komolika won’t be able to hurt Prerna. She asks her to go to sleep but Samidha wants to talk to Prerna. Priyanka calls Prerna for her and the latter sings a lullaby for her.

The next morning, Anurag taunts Komolika saying he was with Anupam and they were laughing at her. He lauds Prerna for duping her. Komolika gets angry but Anurag tells that this is just the beginning. There is much more in store for her.

Priyanka asks Prerna to adopt Samidha

Meanwhile, Priyanka comes to meet Prerna for some work but recalls Chandrika’s words from the previous night. She suddenly suggests that why doesn’t Prerna adopt Samidha. Prerna starts to wonder what she should do. Priyanka apologises if she had crossed the line but Prerna replied she was excited with the idea. Although Samidha is not her daughter, it feels like she is. She tells that she is ready to adopt Samidha and hearing this Priyanka smiles.

Also Read: 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' September 24 Written Update | Prerna Defeats Komolika

Komolika also wants Samidha

On the other hand, Komolika is on her way to meet Chandrika to adopt Samidha. Chandrika says she will not let Komolika take away Samidha since she wants money for her. Komolika asks her how much does she want. Chandrika says ₹2 crores but Komolika says she will pay her ₹4 crores if she readies the adoption papers right away. Chandrika hurries away. Komolika wonders that now that she will have Samidha within her reach, Prerna will not be able to do anything.

Also Read: 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' September 23 Written Update | Anupam Wants Nivedita To Come Back

Priyanka slips Sneha’s name

In the Sharma house, Priyanka says that she will need Mr Bajaj’s signatures as well. Prerna calls him and tells him everything. He agrees but says that he will need some time to reach the orphanage. Prerna tells that Mr Bajaj has agreed and to ready the papers. Priyanka asks her to come to the Ashram and they will do it right away before Chandrika does something. When Prerna asks what she is talking, Priyanka tells her that she just wants to help her get her Sneha. Prerna gets shocked and exclaims Sneha. The episode ended here.

Also Read: 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' September 22 Written Update | Anurag Comes To Prerna's Office

Also Read: 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' September 21 Written Update | Prerna Tells Anurag Everything

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.