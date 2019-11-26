Kasautii Zindagii Kay Written Updates For Nov 26: Sonalika Is Komolika Now Revealed

Kasautii Zindagii Kay is a popular television soap opera that airs on Star Plus. The serial is a modern-day revival of the older version, which was as popular as the new one if not more. The plot of Kasautii Zindagii Kay revolves around Anurag and Prerna's love story and the trials and tribulations they face along the way.

The November 25 episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay began with Anurag telling Prerna she was special to him. Prerna kept the call saying she had some work. Prerna told Shivani that Anurag still loved her a lot to which Shivani nods.

Anupam tried to make Anurag remember Komolika. He asked Anurag that a college friend of his was getting married and Anurag might be knowing his brother Ronit. Anurag said he does not remember and asked Anupam to be careful. If he cannot remember things from the past, then he starts to doubt himself.

Meanwhile, Komolika was approached by Nivedita and Mohini asking if she was upset that Anurag saved Prerna. Komolika replied no she was not. Nivedita told Komolika that she was meeting an interior designer that day and Komolika could accompany her to design her room. Prerna called Anurag at this moment but Tapur answered the call. Prerna heard Komolika and Nivedita in the background and began to wonder that if Ronit was having his engagement then Sonalika would surely be there. This would be her opportune moment to gather proofs against her. She informed Tapur she would not be able to make it work that day.

At the Basu house, Nivedita asked a servant for water. Komolika, seeing this as an opportunity, added pills to a glass of water. She then handed the water to Nivedita and thought to herself that this would surely make Nivedita sleepy and she would be free to attend Ronit’s engagement without a hitch. Nivedita started to cough and Komolika asked Mohini to keep her company while the latter would go meet the interior designer.

At Ronit’s engagement, Prerna and Shivani and Prerna get in sneakily along with a dancing group. Disguised in the dancer’s costumes the sisters began to look for Sonalika among the guests present. They saw Ronit and the Pundit leaving the area and Prerna surmised that Sonalika aka Komolika must have arrived. Her doubts turned to be true and Prerna saw Sonalika. Prerna said that if Sonalika performed the ritual then it would be proved that she is Komolika.

Meanwhile, Shivani, separated from Prerna, followed Ronit and saw Sonalika perform the rituals for him. She was shocked and realised that Sonalika was indeed Komolika who had undergone plastic surgery. After the rituals are over, Ronit locked the door and Shivani got trapped in the room. She started banging on it only to find Ronit opening it. He asked her what was she doing there. Afraid of the real reason being discovered Shivani said she still loved him and asked Ronit to break the engagement for her sake. Saying this she hurriedly left the room. She went to Prerna and confirmed that Sonalika is Komolika. The episode ended here.

