Kasautii Zindagiii Kay NEW TWIST: Viraj Joins Hands With Komolika To Kill Prerna?

Ekta Kapoor's popular daily soap Kasautii Zindagii Kay is running high on success as Parth Samthaan (Anurag) has left no stone unturned in shadowing Erica Fernandes’ (Prerna) whereabouts. It has been a while since Mohini and Komolika have been frustrated with Anurag’s attraction towards Prerna. But Komolika makes sure to bring in a hurdle for the lovebirds each time they get close to each other.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay shocking twist

While Komolika time and again spikes Anurag’s drinks with the wrong medicines, Anurag gets flashbacks about his and Prerna’s relationship. Now that Anurag’s feelings have blossomed for Prerna, he keeps a track of Prerna’s life. Interestingly, the Basus and Sharmas both bump into the same mall for shopping and Viraj spots Anurag and Prerna locked up in the changing room.

The twist in the tale comes to light when an infuriated Viraj follows Jagga, who was at the same mall again. While he bashes Jagga, he reveals his other side and questions him why did he not kill Prerna. The shocking twist takes place when Komolika comes from behind and the audience gets a glimpse of their vicious planning together.

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay promo shows Anurag startled and unhappy about Prerna’s engagement with Viraj, but is also happy as Prerna still has his ring on her finger. Anurag also sneaks into Prerna's room and tells her that he won't let any problem or embarrassment follow her on her big day. But Viraj is all set to make a big plan with Komolika to kill Prerna. What will his next move be?

#Prerna reminisced those ring removing moments.

Komo made the grand entry into #Prerna’s room and started her drama

