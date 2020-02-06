Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections

Kasautii Zindagiii Kay NEW TWIST: Viraj Joins Hands With Komolika To Kill Prerna?

Television News

Kasautii Zindagiii Kay is witnessing some massive drama as Viraj has caught Anurag and Prerna in the changing room together. What is his next vicious plan?

Written By Alifiya Shaiwala | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kasautii Zindagiii Kay

Ekta Kapoor's popular daily soap Kasautii Zindagii Kay is running high on success as Parth Samthaan (Anurag) has left no stone unturned in shadowing Erica Fernandes’ (Prerna) whereabouts. It has been a while since Mohini and Komolika have been frustrated with Anurag’s attraction towards Prerna. But Komolika makes sure to bring in a hurdle for the lovebirds each time they get close to each other.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay shocking twist

While Komolika time and again spikes Anurag’s drinks with the wrong medicines, Anurag gets flashbacks about his and Prerna’s relationship. Now that Anurag’s feelings have blossomed for Prerna, he keeps a track of Prerna’s life. Interestingly, the Basus and Sharmas both bump into the same mall for shopping and Viraj spots Anurag and Prerna locked up in the changing room.

Also Read | Kasautii Zindagii Kay February 4 Update | Viraj Sees Anurag And Prerna In The Trial Room

The twist in the tale comes to light when an infuriated Viraj follows Jagga, who was at the same mall again. While he bashes Jagga, he reveals his other side and questions him why did he not kill Prerna. The shocking twist takes place when Komolika comes from behind and the audience gets a glimpse of their vicious planning together.

Also Read | Kasautii Zindagii Kay UPDATE: Anurag chooses a ring for Prerna, says he is possessive

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay promo shows Anurag startled and unhappy about Prerna’s engagement with Viraj, but is also happy as Prerna still has his ring on her finger. Anurag also sneaks into Prerna's room and tells her that he won't let any problem or embarrassment follow her on her big day. But Viraj is all set to make a big plan with Komolika to kill Prerna. What will his next move be?

Also Read | Kasautii Zindagii Kay February 5 Update | Viraj makes interesting confessions

Also Read | Kasautii Zindagii Kay February 4 Update | Viraj Sees Anurag And Prerna In The Trial Room

(Image courtesy: Screengrab from the show)

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
PM MODI MAKES TUBELIGHT REMARK
TEJASVI SURYA ON ANTI-CAA PROTESTER
SANJAY SINGH EVADES DIRECT ANSWER
PM MODI HITS BACK AT RAHUL GANDHI
HYUNDAI UNVEILS CRETA 2020
JOFRA ARCHER RULED OUT OF IPL 2020