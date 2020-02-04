Kasautii Zindagii Kay February 4 Update | Viraj Sees Anurag And Prerna In The Trial Room

In the February 4 episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Shivani argues with Komolika. Jagga is also in the shopping mall. Anurag put an engagement ring on Prerna’s finger. Viraj sees Prerna and Anurag entering the trial room together.

Shivani collides with a lot of people

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay February 4 episode begins with Viraj imagining some random man to be Jagga and screams at him. Meanwhile, Anurag asks Prerna if she is alright. Prerna said yes. Anurag then asks if she needed help selecting her engagement ring to which Prerna agrees. Shivani comes there and sees them together. But just then Jagga collides with Shivani and sees her ran away. Shivani again collides with Komolika who begins to argue with him.

Also Read: 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' February 3 Update | Sharmas And Basus Go Shopping

Anurag and Prerna try out engagement rings

Meanwhile, Anurag and Prerna are taken by Om to choose engagement rings. Anurag makes Prerna wear one. Prerna remembers their engagement day from the past. Prerna asked Anurag if he recalled anything. But Anurag says no. Prerna then tells him that the ring got stuck on her finger. Anurag tries to remove it but fails. Komolika comes there and calls him from outside the shop. Anurag and Prerna see Komolika and hide from her.

Also Read: Kasautii Zindagii Kay January 31 Written Update | Jagga Points To Komolika

Anurag and Prerna hide in a trial room

Meanwhile, Veena and Viraj are also looking for Prerna. Shivani suggests that Prerna might be in the trial room. Veena thinks of making her try a saree. However, Anurag takes Prerna to a trial room. Anurag asks Prerna if the ring does not come out of her finger then they will be engaged. But Prerna says that the pundit needs to chant the mantras for it to happen. Anurag then confesses that he was missing Prerna and when he got to know that she was coming to the mall, he also brought Sonalika along with him. He goes to get cream for Prerna’s fingers.

Also Read: Kasautii Zindagii Kay January 30 Update | Komolika Tries To Kill Jagga

Viraj sees Prerna and Anurag together

Meanwhile, Komolika, Nivedita and Mohini are looking at items to buy. Nivedita sees Anupam and asks what was he doing there. Anupam replies that he needed Anurag’s signature on some documents. Komolika asks him to inform her if he finds Anurag. Anupam said yes. In the trial room, Anurag comes back with cream for Prerna’s fingers. But Viraj sees him entering the trial room. He comes and knocked on the door. Anurag and Prerna look at each other in fear. The episode ends here.

Also Read: Kasautii Zindagii Kay January 28 Update | Anurag Brings Jagga Home

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.