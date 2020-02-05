Kasautii Zindagii Kay February 5 Update | Viraj Makes Interesting Confessions

In the February 5 episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Om mistook Prerna to be Anurag’s wife. Meanwhile, Anurag and Prerna were still stuck inside the trial room while everybody gathered outside to find out the truth. Viraj beat up Jagga while revealing interesting things.

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay February 5 episode began with Anupam knocking on the trial room door and asking Anurag to open it. He told Anurag that he has brought the papers for him to sign. Viraj came there just then and exclaimed that Anurag was also in the trial room. He asked Anurag to tell him if he found Prerna. Viraj left and Anurag signed the papers giving it back to Anupam.

In another part of the mall, Mohini asked Om to show her something unique for her daughter. Om commented that her daughter-in-law has bought the best engagement ring. But Mohini told him that her daughter-in-law had not come to the shop yet. Om clarified that he was talking about a pregnant lady who had come with Anurag. Mohini replied no and left the shop thinking that even though Prerna was marrying Viraj, she was taking an engagement ring from Anurag. She met Anupam just then and asked about Anurag. He told her that Anurag was in the trial room. Prerna, meanwhile, came out of the trial room and Veena asked her to try a saree.

Inside the trial room, Anurag said he would close his eyes since Veena insisted that Prerna try out the saree. Just then Prerna’s baby kicked and she told Anurag about it. Anurag held her hands and they have a moment. Outside, Mohini came and asked Veena where was Prerna. They began to argue while Prerna and Mohini continued to listen from inside. Meanwhile, Komolika and Viraj also met and asked each other about Anurag and Prerna. Viraj started thinking that maybe they were together.

Anurag and Prerna finally come out of the trial room

Mohini, meanwhile, said that she would search all the trial rooms to make sure Anurag was not with Prerna. Komolika and Anupam also came there looking for Anurag. However, Prerna and Anurag tricked them. But just then, Anurag saw Jagga and started to run after him. He also asked Viraj to catch him. But Prerna shouted out Anurag’s name as her stomach started to pain. Anurag came back and said he would take her home.

Viraj’s confession

Meanwhile, Viraj caught up to Jagga and started beating him up. He screamed how dare Jagga shows his face. However, then he started saying that even after Jagga kidnapped her why was Prerna not dead yet. He admitted to having pretended so much just to get Jagga out of the Basu house. He was also furious that even though Viraj asked him to stay away but Jagga came back.

