Kasautii Zindagii Kay UPDATE: Anurag Chooses A Ring For Prerna, Says He Is Possessive

Ekta Kapoor's popular daily soap Kasautii Zindagii Kay is witnessing a high-end drama as Parth Samthaan (Anurag) cannot stop himself from tracing Erica Fernandes’ (Prerna) whereabouts. It has been a while since Komolika’s plan of killing Prerna failed miserably, but her efforts to destroy Anurag Basu and Prerna Sharma’s relationship is unstoppable. While we saw Prerna heading out in the mall with Viraj to shop for her engagement ring, Anurag also follows his lady love to the mall.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay update

While Kasautii Zindagii Kay February 4 episode shows Anurag making an impromptu plan with Komolika to follow Prerna at the mall. Komolika, on the other hand, loses her cool after she gets warned by Shivani. Interestingly, Anurag Basu finds Prerna Sharma and helps her with her shopping. Meanwhile, Prerna’s happiness knows no bounds when Anurag makes her wear an engagement ring while trying it, and the ring gets stuck on her finger.

While the duo gets calls form Komolika and Viraj, they escape and lock themselves in a changing room. Prerna Sharma recalls her engagement with Anurag Basu and how he had proposed to her. While Anurag Basu tries to remove the ring from Prerna’s hand, he admits that he was missing her and he deliberately came to the mall, so he could meet her. He also tells Prerna that he has become posssesive about her. He then adds that, it feels so because they have become really good friends.

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay promo shows how Viraj’s aggressive side has now come to light and how he has now planned on killing Prerna after he spots her and Anurag in the changing room together. Will Viraj now join hands with Jagga to kill Prerna or make set a plan with Komolika? Check out.

(Image courtesy: Screengrab from the show)

