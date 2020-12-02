Kashmera Shah Celebrates 'quarantined Birthday'; Says 'can't Wait To Start New Adventure'

On December 2, 2020, Kashmera Shah took to her Instagram handle to share a birthday celebration video. The actor is celebrating her quarantined birthday today and misses her hubby Krushna Abhishek and her children. In the video, Kashmera is seen eating a small cake while giving flying kisses and heart to her family.

She captioned the post as, “A quarantined birthday without friends and husband and kids. But I can’t wait to start my new adventure soon”. She further tagged her hubby, her team and Bigg Boss. She was seen wearing a white tee and had her hair styled straight. Many of her fans wished her in the comments section.

Kashmera Shah celebrates her 'quarantined' birthday

Many of her friends from the industry wished the actor in the comments section. Her sister-in-law Arti Singh, Actor Mahhi Vij, Pooja Batra, Sambhavna Seth wished her Happy Birthday. Actor Nisha Rawal commented, “Awww! Happy Birthday beautiful woman. Sending a big fat hug” with a red heart. Rajiv Thakur too wished her for new heights of success and achievements. Many of her fans too showered wishes and red hearts in the comments section.

The former model started her television career in the year 1994 at the age of 23 with Hello Bollywood on Star Plus. Kashmera has appeared in many hit movies and television shows. She is popular for her roles in movies such as Jungle, Yes Boss, Wake Up Sid, Pyar Toh Hona Hi Tha, Hera Pheri, Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye, Murder, Revati, Holiday and many more.

She also made her directorial debut in Bollywood with Marne Bhi Do Yaaron which featured herself and her hubby Krushna alongside Kishwer Merchant, Rishaab Chauhaan and Pawan Singh. She has appeared in Marathi movies in a few item songs and has also did a cameo appearance in many hit movies. The list of her Marathi movies goes as- Jai Jai Maharashtra Majha, FU: Friendship Unlimited and Shikari. Apart from having worked in Hindi and Marathi cinema, Kashmera has also participated in several reality shows such as Nach Baliye 3, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 4, Kabhi Kabhii Pyaar Kabhi Kabhii Yaar, etc.

