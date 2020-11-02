Kashmera Shah Leaves Internet Stumped In Stunning Black Bikini

Actor Kashmera Shah recently took the internet by storm with a portrait photograph of herself in a stunning black bikini. The picture was initially posted by paparazzi handle Viral Bhayani with an uplifting thought about the actor’s major body transformation. Kashmera Shah decided to repost the picture while thanking everyone who sent her lovely messages about setting major fitness goals. Her fans have also flooded the comments section with compliments as they love her new look.

Kashmera Shah’s stunning black bikini shot

Actor Kashmera Shah recently updated her fans through a gorgeous picture of herself in a stylish black bikini. In the portrait shot, the reality star is seen dressed in a black swimsuit which has a ripped yet classy pattern. The beachwear has thin straps and a touch of gold around the waist. The breezy piece fits her perfectly, giving a stunning look to the attire.

Kashmera Shah has aptly styled the bikini with a pair of black ankle-length heels which add grace to the attire. Her hair has been left open with side partition and soft curls at the end. In makeup, Kashmera Shah has opted for a dark brown lip colour with black smoky eyes and well-done eyebrows. She has also added the right amount of highlighter to the look, giving her face an instant glow.

In the caption for Kashmera Shah's bikini photos, she has put up a ‘thank you’ note for everyone who has appreciated her new look. In the beginning, she has thanked Viral Bhayani for the kind words while also revealing that the picture was posted on the pap handle. Through the tags, the artist has mentioned that the picture was clicked at the Taj Hotel in Santacruz, Mumbai. She has also thanked a bunch of other people including Krushna Abhishek. Have a look at the post on Kashmera Shah’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, a number of people have spoken highly of Kashmera Shah’s hard work and dedication which helped her reach her fitness goals. They have also mentioned that the actor looks amazing in her new avatar. Have a look at few of the comments on her post here.

