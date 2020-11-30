Who Is Kashmera Shah? Everything You Need To Know About Krushna Abhishek's Wife

Kashmera Shah, the wife of comedian-actor Krushna Abhishek, is a former model and actor who has appeared in several Hindi and Marathi films and TV shows. Last year, she also made her directorial debut in Bollywood with Marne Bhi Do Yaaron starring husband Krushna and herself alongside Kishwer Merchant, Rishaab Chauhaan and Pawan Singh. Kashmera is best known for her roles in Bollywood hit films including Jungle, Yes Boss and Wake Up Sid. However, here's a detailed bio piece on Kashmera Shah for everyone to get to know the actor-dancer even more.

Also Read | Kashmera Shah Chills By The Pool During A Photoshoot In Mumbai; Check Out

Everything you need to know about Kashmera Shah

The Miss India talent winner will soon ring in her 49th birthday as she was born on December 2, 1971. Kashmera Shah's age currently is 48. She is the granddaughter of renowned Hindustani classical singer, Anjanibai Lolekar, and was born and brought up in Mumbai, Maharashtra. The film and TV actor is half Gujarati-half Maharashtrian and is married to television star Krushna Abhishek, who is Punjabi.

Kashmera kickstarted her career in showbiz as a model and had participated in multiple beauty queen contests. She later set foot in the television industry in 1994, at the age of 23, with the Star Plus show Hello Bollywood. After carving a niche for herself in the Telly world, she also ventured into the Hindi and Marathi film industries by appearing in a number of item songs and also gave special appearances in several hit films. Some of her well-known appearances in Bollywood films include Yes Boss, Pyar To Hona Hi Tha, Vaastav, Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge, Hera Pheri, Jungle, Murder, Revati, My Bollywood Bride and Wake Up Sid to name a few.

Also Read | Kashmera Shah Shares A Sizzling Photo; Husband Krushna Calls Her 'gorgeous'

She has also featured in a couple of Marathi films as well, which include Jai Jai Maharashtra Majha, FU: Friendship Unlimited, and Shikari. In addition to that, Kashmera has participated in reality TV shows as well including Nach Baliye 3 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 4. For the unversed, before marrying Krushna, Kashmera was married to My Bollywood Bride's producer Brad Listermann in 2002. However, they got divorced in 2007.

Also Read | Kashmera Shah Raises Temperature With Her Bikini Shoot, Shares Picture

A couple of years later, she tied the knot with Krushna Abhishek and the duo completed eight years of marriage on July 24 this year. The couple also has two adorable children together. Kashmera Shah's husband became a household favourite ever since he started essaying the role of Sapna in The Kapil Sharma Show.

Take a look at Kashmera Shah's photos with her family below:

Also Read | Kashmera Shah Leaves Internet Stumped In Stunning Black Bikini

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.