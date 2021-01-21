Katrina Kaif Shares Work Out Video, Sunil Grover's Hilarious Comment Steals The Show

Katina Kaif took to her social media handle and revealed her preferred workout routine. The Namastey London actor uploaded in a video in which she was seen working her muscles through Pilates. She claims in the post that her trainer has been taking her through focusing on one body part in her Pilates session.

Katrina Kaif reveals her prefered workout

Katrina Kaif revealed on her Instagram post that she usually prefers going to the gym. However, the actor claimed in the post that she has realised that one can get a lot of muscle work through Pilates as well. She captioned the post as, "usually prefer gym , but ive realized u can get a lot of muscle work through Pilates as well - @yasminkarachiwala has been taking me through focusing on one body part in our Pilates sessions . ðŸ‘¯‍â™€ï¸ @reebokindia".

She was seen wearing a red monotone athleisure comprising of a red sports bra and red yoga pants. The actor tied her hair back in a ponytail as she worked out a Pilates session. Check out the video of the same below.

Sunil Grover’s comment on Katrina Kaif's Pilates video

Though Katrina Kaif’s post started doing the rounds on social media, it was actor and comedian Sunil Grover’s hilarious comment on the post that took the cake. He had a hilarious take on the same as he wrote, “Humne kick wala scooter start karte hue bahut kiya hai same workout”. (This translates to: I have done the same work out while starting the ignition of a scooter with a kick start.) The comment garnered over 5 thousand likes and over 200 replies on the comment. Check out the comment of Sunil Grover below.

Netizens react

The picture of Katrina Kaif was very well received by her fans who flooded the post with numerous comments and reactions. A number of people flocked to the post and expressed how much they miss watching her on the screen. Several other fans of the actor wrote in the comments that they loved and enjoyed watching her in her previous film. Check out some of the fan comments on her Instagram below.

Many other people sent her much love and warm regards on the post and left heart and kiss emoticons. A number of other fans wished her luck for his career and future endeavours. A lot of other fans also commented that they enjoyed watching the video and requested her to post more such pictures and videos on her profile. Check out some of the fan comments on the post below.

Image credits: Katrina Kaif and Sunil Grover IG

