Katrina Kaif's South Movies Like 'Malliswari' And 'Allari Pidugu' Are Worth-watching

Katrina Kaif, who will soon share the screen space with Akshay Kumar in Rohit Shetty's upcoming project titled Sooryavanshi, has gained massive popularity with some Bollywood super hit films like Race, Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahani, Tiger Zinda Hai, and many more. After debuting in the Bollywood film industry, the Bharat actor Katrina Kaif also tried her hands in the South Indian film industry. Here is a list of South films of Katrina Kaif.

Malliswari

For the film, Katrina Kaif is apt for the role of princess. She is extremely elegant in princess attire. Sunitha dubbed her voice and it suited her. But she is average in other scenes where she is expected to be a girl-next-door in Vizag. Directed by Vijay K. Bhaskar the film featured Katrina Kaif, Venkatesh Daggubati, and Brahmanandam as lead characters.

The film is a story of Malliswari (Katrina Kaif) who is the heiress of the king of Mirzapur. Her father, the King, in his will writes that the princess would inherit the property worth 750 crores at the age of 21. Till then her uncle Bhavani Prasad (Kota Srinivas Rao) would be the caretaker of the property. In the end, it is Bhavani Prasad, who plans to inherit the property by eliminating the princess.

Balram Vs Tharadas

Balram vs. Tharadas is a 2006 Malayalam-language movie written by T. Damodaran and S.N.Swamy. The movie is directed by L.V. Sasi and produced by Liberty Basheer. Mammootty plays a duel role as a police inspector Balram and a smuggler Taradas.

The film features Mammootty in the lead role along with an ensemble cast including Katrina Kaif, Siddique, Mukesh Babu, Charmy Kaur, Sreenivasan and Jagadish. The music was composed by Jassie Gift along with Pravin Mani. The cinematography was done by Sanjeev Shankar and editing by P.C.Mohanan.

Allari Pidugu

A few months back, a throwback picture of Katrina Kaif went viral on social media. One can recognise that the picture is from the sets of her 2005 Telugu film Allari Pidugu in which she played the lead along with Nandamuri Balakrishna and Charmy Kaur. The film is an action-based movie Directed by Jayanth C Paranji. The films revolve around Chakravarthy (Puneet Issar), who has two sons Giri and Ranjith (both played by Balakrishna).

