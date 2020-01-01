Katrina Kaif Facts: When The Bharat Star Created A Major Buzz With Her Films

Katrina Kaif was last seen in the movie Bharat alongside Salman Khan. The actor made her debut in the year 2003 and since then she has managed to develop a firm foot in Bollywood. Katrina Kaif is known for her ways to choose roles and scripts in Bollywood. The actor has often mentioned in her interviews that she is not someone who would settle for any kind of role, the character should touch her heart and the script should be convincing enough. There have been some lesser-known facts about the actor’s movies in context to her transformation and the roles she has performed. Here are 5 times Katrina Kaif went out of her comfort zone for the movies.

Debut movie

Katrina Kaif made her Bollywood debut with the movie Boom. However, reports suggest that this was not supposed to be her first movie. The actor was reportedly to start her acting career with the movie Saaya directed by Mahesh Bhatt. However, the director reportedly turned her down as she couldn’t speak Hindi at all.

Fitoor transformation

Katrina Kaif made a huge transformation when she decided to colour her hair for the movie Fitoor. The actor reportedly didn’t find any good hairstylist in India and decided to go for a London based stylist. This turned out to be a big affair for the filmmakers as she had to travel again and again for the fresh coat. Hence the total cost of her transformation turned out to be ₹55 lakhs.

Also Read| Ranbir Kapoor receives flak for striking a pose with Alia Bhatt by Katrina Kaif's fans

Top 10 in Forbes

In 2013, Katrina was the only woman who featured in the Top 10 of the Indian version of Forbes- Celebrity 100- a list based on the income and popularity of India’s biggest entertainers with an estimated annual earning of ₹66 crores.

Also Read| Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor sizzled on these 2019 magazine covers; see pics

Highest amount paid to a female actor

In 2004. Katrina Kaif was paid ₹75 lakhs for her Telugu film Mallishwari. The actor turned out to the highest-paid female actor at that time in South Indian cinema.

Also Read| Salman Khan celebrates birthday with family, Katrina Kaif, Sonakshi Sinha, Iulia

First actor to have a Barbie Doll modelled on her

Katrina Kaif is the first Bollywood actor who has got a Barbie modelled on her. With this, she has joined the ranks of International icons like Marilyn Monroe and Shakira.

Also Read| Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle Kaif and Aayush Sharma to jet off to the North East

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.