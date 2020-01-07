Katrina Kaif Does Not Shy Away From Being Experimental With Her Roles, Here's Proof

Katrina Kaif is considered by many to be one of the most bankable actors in Bollywood. The Bharat actor created a mark for herself in the Hindi film industry when she worked in Prakash Jha’s film Raajneeti in 2010. The political drama film is considered to be a turning point in Katrina Kaif’s career. Since then, Katrina Kaif has never shied away from experimenting with her roles. So check out these three projects that followed Raajneeti that proved that Katrina Kaif is no longer scared to experiment with her roles.

Katrina Kaif’s most experimental roles

1. Zero

Zero was one of the most ambitious projects for Red Chillies Entertainment. Katrina Kaif played the lead role in this film and portrayed the role of an alcoholic actor. Although the film tanked at the box-office, Katrina Kaif’s performance was appreciated by critics and audiences alike. Katrina Kaif also won a few awards for her role in the film.

2. Jagga Jasoos

Another highly anticipated project that tanked at the box-office was Jagga Jasoos. This Anurag Basu-directed film showed Katrina Kaif in a completely new avatar. Katrina played the role of an accident-prone journalist in this musical mystery comedy. Jagga Jasoos once again turned out to be another experimental role for actor Katrina Kaif.

3. Bharat

Salman Khan’s Bharat also showed Katrina Kaif in a different light. The film showed the story of a common man from age 8 to 70 post India's Independence era. Katrina Kaif played the role of Salman Khan’s love interest in the film. Bharat also showed Katrina Kaif in a never-before-seen avatar and through various ages. This was effective in making the role much more interesting for the actor and her fans as well.

