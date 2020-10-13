'Kaun Banega Crorepati 12': Amitabh Bachchan On How He Was Almost Named 'Inquilab'

The recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati that aired on October 12, 2020, started with Amitabh Bachchan conducting the Fastest Finger First and Komal Tukadiya taking the hot seat. Through the episode, Big B revealed an intriguing story about his name. Check it out:

Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Amitabh Bachchan reveals he almost got a different name

In the October 12 episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, Amitabh Bachchan went on to reveal that he was almost going to be named Inqilab. He said that while his mother was eight months pregnant with him, she went to take part in a procession for the Indian Independence struggle. The men of the house got furious when they found out about this and brought her back home, while another person who was also a part of the procession suggested Bachchan’s mother name her son ‘Inqilab’. However, the popular poet Sumitranandan Pant who was a dear friend of Harivansh Rai Bachchan later named him Amitabh.

Earlier in the episode, Komal Tukadiya broke down as she talked about the restrictions she has at home, her being engaged at the age of 13 and now being forced to get married. She then shared that she wants to study and work for women empowerment so that women don’t get married at a very young age. Komal then further spoke about wanting to be a news anchor someday.

In the due course of the game, one of the questions asked to her was – ‘Which novel by Dharamvir Bharati about a young student, Chander, who falls in love with Sudha, the daughter of his college professor?’ Komal could not answer the question and chose to use “Flip The Question” lifeline. Then Big B said that the answer to the question is Gunahon Ka Devta.

