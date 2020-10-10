Amitabh Bachchan Reaches 'at Work' Post A 12-hr Shift For 'KBC'; Speaks On 'struggle'

On October 10, Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan took to his social media handle and shared a picture, in which he was seen sitting at a recording studio. Giving the context of the picture to his 23.4M Instagram followers, Amitabh wrote, "at work .. KBC from 9 am to 9 pm .. and after that here at recording". In his further caption, he shared a life-lesson given by his father, late poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan. Scroll down to take a look at Amitabh Bachchan's Instagram post, which translates into English as follows: "Nothing is achieved in life without effort. Babuji used to say as long as there is life, there is struggle".

Within an hour, the post managed 200k double-taps on the photo-sharing platform; and is still counting. Many of his fans flooded the comments section with folded hands and red-heart emoticons. A fan highlighted Bachchan's father's lesson and wrote, "Loved the words" while another fan asserted, "We always love you sir you are the great inspiration for all of us". Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji actor Ansh Bagri also took to the comments box and wrote, "Inspiring sir".

A peek into Amitabh Bachchan's Instagram

Interestingly, this is not the first time when the Amar Akhbar Anthony actor has inspired his followers to work hard. A couple of weeks back, he took to Instagram and gave a sneak peek into his intensive work schedule in a quirky post. The actor in the post mentioned that he works for almost 12-15 hours a day. A section of fans was surprised after learning that the actor works for long hours despite his age.

On the professional front, the 77-year-old actor is currently shooting the 12th season of the reality show, Kaun Banega Crorepati. He was last seen in Shoojit Sircar directorial Gulabo Sitabo, which is streaming on Prime Video. The actor has numerous projects in his kitty, including a sports-biopic Jhund and Apple TV's series Shantaram. Meanwhile, he will also share the screen space with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Mouni Roy for Ayan Mukerji's next Brahmastra.

