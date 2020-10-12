Kavita Kaushik Completes 200 Hours Of Yoga Teacher Training; Flaunts Ceritifcate

Actor Kavita Kaushik took to her Twitter handle to share the certificate she received for successfully completing 200 hours of Yoga teacher training. Kaushik revealed that she received one certificate before the lockdown and one after lockdown.

"This student has demonstrated practical understanding of the ethical guidelines for teaching, assisting and correcting a typical yoga class. She has successfully completed the requirements of the 200 hours Kundalini yoga teacher training," the certificate read.

One certificate before lockdown and one post Lockdown ! Who the coolest yogi 😎🥳😇 pic.twitter.com/ARxRRxB8gV — Kavita (@Iamkavitak) October 11, 2020

Kavita Kaushik, who rose to fame with SAB TV's F.I.R. (2006-2015), is currently concentrating on Punjabi films. Kavita was last seen in Avtar Singh's Mindo Taseeldarni. The movie, starring Kavita Kaushik and Karamjit Anmol in the lead, narrates the quirky love story of a police inspector and an overaged bachelor. The film also features actors like Rajvir Jawanda, Isha Rikhi, Sardar Sohi, among others in prominent roles. The 2019 film released to mixed reaction from critics and audiences alike.

