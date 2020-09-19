Kavita Kaushik Flaunts Her Yoga Pose, Gulshan Devaiah And Other Celebs React

Actor Kavita Kaushik is popularly known for her role as Chandramukhi Chautala in Sab TV's F.I.R. Kaushik quite often shares pictures and videos practising yoga poses. She recently shared a picture of her complicated Yoga pose on her social media. The picture has drawn the attention of many Twitter users. Take a look.

Also Read | Kamya Panjabi Speaks About Society's Response To Divorce; Says 'they Use It Like An Abuse'

Kavita Kaushik's complicated yoga pose

Kavita Kaushik took to her Twitter account to share a super complicated yoga pose that she nailed. Kavita Kaushik is dressed in her workout outfit while she strikes the pose with such ease smiling at the camera. She captioned the image with "Aur batao" meaning 'tell me more' as she looks interested in listening to what the viewers have to say. Many people have commented and retweeted Kavita Kaushik's Yoga pose. Various celebrities were shaken after seeing the pose and couldn't stop themselves to comment on Kavita Kaushik's photo.

Also Read | Kavita Kaushik Thanks Husband For Doing 'all The Dirty Work' Amid Quarantine; See Post

Comments on Kavita Kaushik's Yoga pose

Television actor and comedian Vrajesh Hirji replied to Kavita Kaushik's yoga photo. They had a very funny conversation. He asked a very complicated long question. He wrote, "Kon taang hai kon gardan kon kohni kon ghutna kon haath ki ungli kon pair ki KIDHARHAISAB???!!" This translates to, "where's your leg, neck, elbow, knee, fingers and legs? Where are all these?" To this, Kavita Kaushik replied in a Nepali accent, "Jo sasa hai oi bhoteeza hai" (Jo chacha hai vahi bhatija hai).

Jo sasa hai oi bhoteeza hai — Kavita (@Iamkavitak) September 17, 2020

Gulshan Devaiah also commented on her picture. He noticed something else apart from her complicated yoga pose. He wrote, "Excuse me, Ma’am, your bandaid is open." Take a look at his tweet.

Excuse me Ma’am,

your bandaid is open https://t.co/UgLkYd0aVr — Gulshan Devaiah (@gulshandevaiah) September 17, 2020

Also Read | Kavita Kaushik’s Short Film Do Not Dream’s Spooky First Look Out; See Pic

A Twitter user wrote that he tried this practise this pose at home. He added that after doing that he had '2 fractures, 3 ligament ruptures and 5 slipped discs'. To this, Kavita Kaushik gave a very funny reply. She wrote that she will have to take his class now. She also asked him who asked him to try the pose alone without anyone teaching him. Take a look:

I tried this today. Now I have 2 fractures, 3 ligament ruptures and 5 slipped discs 😣 — KaptanHindustan (@GautamTrivedi_) September 17, 2020

Ab tumhaare liye class leni hogi mujhe ! Kaun bola akele try karne ko 😤 — Kavita (@Iamkavitak) September 17, 2020

On the work front

Kavita Kaushik was last seen in a Punjabi film called Mindo Taseeldarni. The film was directed by Avtar Singh and starred Karamjit Anmol and Rajvir Jawanda along with Kavita. The film is a comic drama revolving a man who lies about having an affair with a woman named Mindo Taseeldarni. Things, however, take a turn for him when he falls in love with a girl with a similar name.

Also Read | Actor Kavita Kaushik Embarks On Mission To Civilise Trolls; Futility Makes Her Lose Cool

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.