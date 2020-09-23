Kavita Kaushik Denies Rumours Of Participating In 'Bigg Boss', Says 'don't Believe This'

Television actor Kavita Kaushik on Tuesday, September 23, denied rumours that she is a part of Bigg Boss 14. Kavita Kaushik, in a tweet, responded to false rumours of her shooting for her introduction scene in the show. "Hilarious! Mujhe hi nahi pata," tweeted Kavita Kaushik.

Further, on Instagram, Kavita Kaushik slammed media reports spreading fake news about her. She said, "This is how the news fools you!" (sic) She further asserted, "False news. Don't believe this." (sic)

Kavita Kaushik denies being a part of Bigg Boss 14

For the past few days, there were rumours that Kavita Kaushik has agreed to be a part of the famous reality show, Bigg Boss 14. However, Kavita Kaushik put all the rumours to rest with her recent social media posts. Besides Kavita Kaushik, there were reports that TV actor Aly Goni is a part of the show. But, the actor too denied being a part of the show, in a recent interview with online portal Spotboye.

Details about Bigg Boss 14 contestants

According to reports, actor Jasmin Bhasin has agreed to be a part of Bigg Boss 14. Although the actor is yet to officially confirm the same, her fan pages shared pictures from her shoot for Bigg Boss 14 online. Besides Jasmin, South Indian actors Nikki Tamboli, and Salman Yusuff Khan are also rumoured to be part of Bigg Boss 14. Meanwhile, Salman Khan, who will be hosting the latest season of the reality show, is expected to shoot for the promo soon.

Meanwhile, Kavita Kaushik, who rose to fame with SAB TV's F.I.R. (2006-2015), is currently concentrating on Punjabi films. Kavita was last seen in Avtar Singh's Mindo Taseeldarni. The movie, starring Kavita Kaushik and Karamjit Anmol in the lead, narrates the quirky love story of a police inspector and an overaged bachelor. The film also features actors like Rajvir Jawanda, Isha Rikhi, Sardar Sohi, among others in prominent roles. The 2019 film released to mixed reaction from critics and audiences alike.

