Kavita Kaushik Shares Fun Picture With Husband Ronnit Biswas, Says 'truth Will Hold'

Dr. Bhanumati On Duty actor Kavita Kaushik recently added a picture of her recent celebration with her husband Ronnit Biswas on Twitter. Both the celebs were seen cutting a cake in the picture and looked very happy. Have a look at Kavita Kaushik's Twitter update:

Kavita Kaushik's Twitter

In the picture, fans can spot Kavita in a denim shirt with a cake and a bouquet of flowers. Kavita Kaushik's husband Ronnit is also seen sitting beside her and is looking at Kavita. Kavita seems pleasantly surprised in the picture. Many fans liked the tweet and responded back to it as well. The picture got mixed responses by fans. Some fans seemed angry at the celeb while others felt that she must rise above the hate. Here's a look at the positive responses on her tweet:

Kavita be strong , ignore the negativity



WE ARE WITH RAHUL VAIDYA — Radhika (@Radhika54856111) December 13, 2020

My friend @_coco_cola is a huge fan of yours Kavita ma'am ❤️ — Zoë (@ZoeLovesTweets) December 13, 2020

Aapki smile bohot achi h mem ap dono bohot ache lagte ho — unofficial boy (@imloverboy0780) December 13, 2020

Kavita has also been responding to her fans on Twitter. A fan recently mentioned - 'Don’t get Affected with these... We KK Army Love you and that only should matter'. In response to this tweet, Kavita thanked her fans and asked to use better language as she didn't want to be like the people who hated her. Take a look at what the celeb said:

Thank you dear, but if you use language like them then whats the difference between them and us na 😇 ignore the made up hate when there is real love and truth to hold❤❤ https://t.co/QzdQVZsve7 — Kavita Kaushik (@Iamkavitak) December 13, 2020

Kavita had also recently taken to Instagram to share a picture of herself with a bold caption. The caption read - 'A soul so fierce and a heart so brave! You are as powerful and strong as you allow yourself to be'. Many fans supported the actor and other fans trolled her in the comments section. Take a look:

In terms of her work, she was last seen in 'Savdhaan India – India Fights Back'. The show is hosted by Ashutosh Rana, Tisca Chopra, Sushant Singh, Gaurav Chopra, Mohnish Behl, Pooja Gaur, Saurabh Raj Jain, Shivani Tomar, Pratyusha Banerjee, Hiten Tejwani, Divya Dutta, Sidharth Shukla and Mohit Malik. It showcases true stories of crime and how people have fought back. Kavita was also spotted in the film Nankana (2018) before this. The film showcases the bond between a father and son.

