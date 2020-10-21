Kavita Kaushik Calls The Authorities On A Man Who Sent Her Inappropriate Images

Kavita Kaushik took to Twitter to expose a man who had been sending her explicit images in her DMs. The actor brought the attention of the cyber cell and the Mumbai Police to the man who had been doing this for quite some time. The actor also posted images of the man and thus exposed him publically for his inappropriate behaviour. It was observed that Kavita Kaushik's Instagram profile was targetted by the predator who sent her several explicit images.

Kavita Kaushik exposes a man after he sends her explicit images

Kavita Kaushik's Twitter saw a screenshot of an Instagram user named “Shankar” who had been sending her explicit images. The actor in her tweet mentioned that the man has been sending disgusting images to her and other celebrities. She continued the tweet saying that young women too face such kind of threat and feel offended due to such acts by individuals like Shankar. She asked her followers to raise their voices for such acts of misconduct and thus tagged the Mumbai Police and other authorities as well.

This man named 'shankar' is confidentally sending pics of his privates to celebs during this holy time, imagine what a threat he must be to less privileged girls, how is no one offended n bothers to find where he lives and yell slogans!?Saara zor aurton pe hi chalta hai kya? https://t.co/sQW81Rdv3T pic.twitter.com/slcLBNuDcW — Kavita (@Iamkavitak) October 21, 2020

Kavita Kaushik's Instagram account was where the predator had been sending her all the explicit images. It was also observed that the man had been following a number of renowned female celebrities. The man’s profile soon got the attention of several followers and was shared tagging the cybercrime department and the Mumbai police as well. After receiving a number of tags from followers, the authorities responded to the matter at hand.

Prior to that, Kavita Kaushik's Twitter saw another tweet in which she asked the help of the Mumbai Police along with several authorities to look into the matter. The tweet saw a screenshot of the explicit messages the man had been sending her. The images were too graphic in nature and thus cannot be tagged here. The explicit images were made public by the actor and thus the Mumbai Police soon intervened. The authorities tweeted from their account that they have spoken to Kavita Kaushik and thus she can register her complaint on a link that they shared. Kavita replied mentioning she completed the step and thanked the Mumbai Police for their support.

