Kavita Kaushik Won't Be Giving Interviews After Walking Out Of A Reality Show; Here's Why

Kavita Kaushik in her recent tweet stated that she would not be giving any interviews or clarification on the latest controversy she has been subjected to. The FIR actor sent out a message on her social media handle and explained why she would not be giving any interview for now. Recently, Kavita Kaushik walked out of a TV reality show after getting in a heated argument with fellow contestants.

Kavita Kaushik won't be giving interviews

Kavita Kaushik on Twitter sent a message for Youtubers and others calling and messaging her for interviews. She said, “if I cared to give more explanations, I would have stayed back (on the reality show) and not walked out at will”. She further stated that people can “go ahead and write or say anything, just if you paint me bad don’t just stop at that, make me the devil (sic)”. Check out the tweet below.

Dear youtubers,n those messaging n calling for interviews pls know that if I cared to give more explanations I would've stayed back n not walked out at will, you can go ahead n write or say anything😊, just if you paint me bad dont just stop at that , make me the devil 😈 cheers! — Kavita Kaushik (@Iamkavitak) December 4, 2020

Netizens react

A number of fans of Kavita showed their support to the actor and sent her regards. A number of people tweeted that she should stay strong as her fans love and support her. Check out some of the reactions to Kavita’s tweet below.

Thanks Mam for entertaining us..

Nahi toh aur boring ho jaata hamare liye..

It's very boring now..

Aap baithi rehti thi live feed mein toh I used to wait kab aap camera pe kuch bologe it was so much fun to watch.. — Pragya❤Sidharth (Warrior of SSR) (@ProgyaPaul) December 4, 2020

Celebrity ke jitne fans hote hai utne haters b hote hai....ignore haters and respect fans...hum sab aap se bahot pyar karte hai...ye biased show kise kaisa potray karta hai hum sab ko samajh ata hai — ZaiminSometimes (@zaimin424) December 4, 2020

But Kavita ji we want to see more of real KK😔😔 — Smita Mohapatra (@SmitaMohapatr17) December 4, 2020

Aap sirf batao fans are waiting aapko acha feel karne keliye kuch bhi karenge — Aboli 🤗 (@sweetan03696069) December 4, 2020

What had happened between Kavita Kaushik and Abhinav Shukla?

Kavita Kaushik is making headlines because of the latest controversy she got involved in, even though she chose to walk out of it. The actor was seen in a reality show on television, where she had a heated argument with another contestant Rubina Dilaik and her husband Abhinav Shukla. After threatening each other to reveal embarrassing secrets about each other, Kavita decided to walk out of the said reality show.

Here is what was said in the verbal fight before Kavita stormed out of the reality show.

Kavita to Rubina, “Do you know your husband’s truth? Rubina: “Himmat hai to bol (speak up if you have courage) Abhinav (Rubina’s husband) said: What will you tell?

After the ugly fight, Kavita walked out of the reality show. Apparently, their showrunners had given the contestants a choice to walk out of the show at will when they were telling the contestants that they are not entertaining the viewers of the show. Using the same, Kavita walked out of the house as she did not want to stay in the same house as Rubina and Abhinav.

Kavita Kaushik's husband tweets

In light of the matter, Kavita Kaushik's husband wrote a tweet revealing a "secret" about Abhinav Shukla. He claimed that Abhinav Shukla used to call Kavita at odd hours and drunk dial her. Check out the tweet by Kavita Kaushik's husband below.

Well let me put the truth out there.. the not so gentleman we’re talking about has a severe alcohol problem and used to get pissed drunk and message KK through the night wanting to talk and meet up at all odd hours. So much so that she had to call the cops on him more than once — Ronnit (@ronnitb) December 3, 2020

This is the same guy who literally begged us to give him our house for a film he wanted to make.the same film which we did for free & gave our house coz he couldn’t shoot at his own place coz of obvious reasons!aur ab yeh bol raha hai ussi lady ko ki maarega usko? Mard? Really?? — Ronnit (@ronnitb) December 3, 2020

