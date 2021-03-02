Kavita Kaushik Starts A 'happy Twitter Thread'; Fans Share Pictures With Pets And Kids

Kavita Kaushik took the opportunity to have a fun little interaction with her followers on Twitter. Known for her role in Sab TV's F.I.R as Chandramukhi Chautala, the actress took to Twitter to engage her fans in a small thread of tweeting things that made them happy. The actress received an overwhelming amount of response from her fans.

Sharing pictures of her cat, Kavita urged her followers in her tweet to do a happy thread on Twitter. She asked her fans in the caption what made their COVID-19 lockdown memorable. Initiating the thread herself, she answered that her 'grumpy king of laze' cat made her COVID-19 lockdown memorable. Kavita Kaushik's Twitter feed was immediately filled with responses from her followers keeping her thread going. Here are some of the responses the actress received.

Fans share pics with pets

Joining the actress, many fans posted pictures of their pets, writing that they made their lockdown bearable. One follower posted two pictures of her holding her dog and captioning it 'Majnu'. Kavita responded to her writing down 'Bhobla he is'.

They all made my lockdown very special. It was memorable time with them. pic.twitter.com/m5wdupjR7x — Saurav Gehlot (@saurav_gehlot19) March 1, 2021

Fans post pictures of their kids

A user took the opportunity to post pictures of himself cradling his little girl as he responded to the actress saying that his little daughter made his lockdown memorable. He wrote in the caption 'This Girl, My P!'. Kavita responded to him writing that she is cute and 'lots of blessings n love to her'.

This Girl ❤️ My P ! pic.twitter.com/fXRogDGxzU — Bhupender Chaudhary ਭੁਪਿੰਦਰ ਚੌਧਰੀ (@bhupenderc19) March 1, 2021

My job needs lot of traveling & less time at home ,So my lockdown most beautiful memories to see my cute Ruhi all day ,Spending time with her & making all these funny faces ☺️☺️ pic.twitter.com/0jGaL0ogeE — Rupesh Jha (@rupeshjha07) March 1, 2021

Another user posted several pictures of himself and his daughter and informed in the caption that his job required him to travel a lot but due to the lockdown. He got to stay home and spend time with his daughter, Ruhi and make funny faces. The actress responded to the tweet calling the father-daughter duo 'Precious'.

A look at Kavita Kaushik's Twitter

Kavita avidly shares videos and photos of herself and her cat on her social media. The 40-year-old actress also retweeted several political memes and tweet voicing her opinions and sharing them with her fans. Recently, the actress pinned a video of her comedy skit with comedian Kiku Sharda.

https://t.co/Sx9khfegYz click on this link to watch the whole scene! Enjoy pic.twitter.com/aRTw4lpf2u — Kavita Kaushik (@Iamkavitak) February 16, 2021

