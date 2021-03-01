Kavita Kaushik Shares A Glimpse Of Her First-ever Stunt She Performed On 'CID'

Kavita Kaushik recently took to Instagram to share a clip of her first-ever stunt. She shared a clip of the show CID in which she played the role of Inspector Anushka. The video was from a suicide act that Kavita was performing. Fans showered immense love on the post and encouraged the actor.

Kavita Kaushik's Instagram post about her first-ever on-screen stunt

In the post, Kavita is seen walking towards the edge of the terrace while attempting to jump. She is wearing a grey t-shirt, beige bell-bottom pants and a denim jacket. Her hair is tied into a pony. Later, her fellow mates come on the terrace and try to stop her from jumping. In her caption, Kavita mentioned that it was her first stunt ever which she performed more than 15 years back. She said, "My first stunt ever more than 15 years back, the times when courage on tv did not mean fighting like cats n dogs

Inspector Anushka- C.I.D". Take a look at Kavita Kaushik's Instagram post below.

More about CID

CID was a Hindi-language police procedural television show about Mumbai's Crime Investigation Department. The show starred Shivaji Satam, Aditya Srivastav, Dayanand Shetty, Dinesh Phadnis, Narendra Gupta and Shraddha Musale in the lead. Kavita Kaushik, Ashish Dixit, Sai Deodhary, Amar Upadhyay and more also played important roles in the show.

The show premiered on January 21, 1998, and is the longest-running television series in India. The last CID episode aired on October 27, 2018. It crossed more than 1500 episodes during its run. It also re-runs on Sony's sister channel Sony Pal and Sony Aath.

More about Kavita Kaushik

Kavita Kaushik made her television debut with Ekta Kapoor's daily soap Kutumb. She is known for her role of Chandramukhi Chautala on SAB TV’s show F.I.R. The show and this role gave her nationwide recognition and she became a household name. She has also participated in dance reality shows such as Nach Baliye and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. The actor made her Bollywood debut with the film Ek Hasina Thi in 2004. She played the role of Saif Ali Khan's girlfriend in the film.

