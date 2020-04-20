Kavita Kaushik Speaks Up In Support Of Hrithik Roshan And Adhyayan Suman Against Kangana

Actor Kavita Kaushik of FIR fame recently came out in defence of actors Hrithik Roshan and Adhyayan Suman who were previously called out by Kangana Ranaut. Kavita Kaushik was of the opinion that the woman card was played against them which put them in a tricky spot. She also mentioned that she has immense love and respect for Hrithik Roshan.

Kavita Kaushik’s tweets in support of Hrithik and Adhyayan

A number of people spoke up against Rangoli Chandel, who tweeted violent content due to which her Twitter account was pulled down. Kangana Ranaut also faced flack after she spoke up in support of her sister. Kavita Kaushik recently put up a bunch of tweets expressing her thoughts on the ongoing Kangana Ranaut and Rangoli Chandel controversy. She wrote about having gushing emotions of love, respect and empathy for Hrithik Roshan who was previously targeted by Kangana Ranaut which had taken several ugly turns. Have a look at the tweet from Kavita Kaushik’s Twitter here.

I have gushing emotions of love, respect , empathy and more for @iHrithik https://t.co/K0VJvXdN1R — Kavita (@Iamkavitak) April 19, 2020

Kavita Kaushik also threw some light upon how people owe a huge apology to Shekhar Suman and his son, Adhyayan Suman, for targeting them with hate and judgement. She was of the opinion that they are a sweet family and the cruelty shown towards them was not justified. She also pointed out the “woman card” was played against them. Have a look at the tweet by Kavita Kaushik here.

Also, a huge apology is owed to @shekharsuman7 and @AdhyayanSsuman , they are a sweet family and the hate they got from an eager to judge, feeding on lies smeared popcorn audiences is so damn heartbreaking🙏 everyone was so cruel to them at that time cos of the 'woman card' https://t.co/kRZ8kycwJ2 — Kavita (@Iamkavitak) April 19, 2020

Adhyayan Suman replied to Kavita Kaushik’s tweet that mentioned him. He has written that it is better to leave things to destiny some times and went on to thank her for the kind words. At the end of the short conversation, Kavita Kaushik spoke about karma and how people have started seeing things clearly now. Have a look at the tweets from their official handles here.

Sometimes it is better to leave things to destiny ! Thank you for your kind words kavita 🙏 — adhyayan summan (@AdhyayanSsuman) April 19, 2020

Those who couldn't see the truth then will eventually it now clearly, Karma may take time but serves justice for sure, wish you've healed from the experience and I wish you all the best in life 🤗 — Kavita (@Iamkavitak) April 19, 2020

