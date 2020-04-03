The Debate
TV Actor Kavita Kaushik Mocks People For Watching 'Ramayan' Only During A Pandemic

Television News

Kavita Kaushik expressed her views on people watching 'Ramayan' only during a time of crisis. She also mocked the viewers. Read more about her tweet on it

Written By Sahil Mirani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kavita Kaushik

Television actor Kavita Kaushik has been a trending topic since she mocked people watching Ramanyan only during the quarantine period. The star doesn't shy away from speaking her mind and called all the viewers "stupid". She shared her views through her Twitter account by sharing a set of words for mocking the people for thinking of Ram and watching Ramayan only during an epidemic. Read more to know what exactly Kavita Kaushik said.

Also Read | Netizen Questions Kamya Panjabi's Second Wedding; Receives Apt Reply From Kavita Kaushik

Also Read | Twitter India Invites Responses Ahead Of Women's Day; Kavita Kaushik, Hansal Mehta Furious

Kavita Kaushik takes a hit on the Ramayan views during COVID-19 lockdown

DD National has been broadcasting the Indian mythological story on their channel as the whole country is under lockdown due to the COVID-19 crisis. The star taunted the viewers and apologised to God on behalf of everyone for just remembering him during the crisis. She pointed out that the people never intended to watch Ramayan before the crisis as they were busy watching shows like Bigg Boss and Roadies. A lot of her fans have been appreciating the actor for her honest opinions and have shared their views in the comments section of the post. 

Also Read | Actor Kavita Kaushik Embarks On Mission To Civilise Trolls; Futility Makes Her Lose Cool

Also Read | Kavita Kaushik Schooled Trolls Who Slammed Her For Taking Selfies While Husband Worked

Also Read | India's Kavita Devi Set To Make It Big In WWE NXT; Here's Everything You Need To Know

 

 

First Published:
