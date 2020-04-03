TV Actor Kavita Kaushik Mocks People For Watching 'Ramayan' Only During A Pandemic

Television actor Kavita Kaushik has been a trending topic since she mocked people watching Ramanyan only during the quarantine period. The star doesn't shy away from speaking her mind and called all the viewers "stupid". She shared her views through her Twitter account by sharing a set of words for mocking the people for thinking of Ram and watching Ramayan only during an epidemic. Read more to know what exactly Kavita Kaushik said.

Prabhu hum bewakoof evam swaarthi logon ko maaf karna ,humko aapki aur aapka serial dekhne ki yaad bhi tab aai jab ek epidemic aaya, warna hum toh happily Big boss aur roadies mei doobey thay 🤷🏻‍♀️ — Kavita (@Iamkavitak) April 3, 2020

Kavita Kaushik takes a hit on the Ramayan views during COVID-19 lockdown

DD National has been broadcasting the Indian mythological story on their channel as the whole country is under lockdown due to the COVID-19 crisis. The star taunted the viewers and apologised to God on behalf of everyone for just remembering him during the crisis. She pointed out that the people never intended to watch Ramayan before the crisis as they were busy watching shows like Bigg Boss and Roadies. A lot of her fans have been appreciating the actor for her honest opinions and have shared their views in the comments section of the post.

You know exactly how and where to hit'em... And you hit'em real hard! Super stuff! 🤗🤗🤗 — Shawn Crasta (@shawncrasta) April 3, 2020

that’s the half truth. we are watching these serials cause we are already in the house of big boss & being given tasks from TV screens!! #candletask🕯 😂😂😂 — chandrark (@chandrark82) April 3, 2020

Bang on Miss Chautala ,:) — pankaj_maism (@pankaj_maism1) April 3, 2020

