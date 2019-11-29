KBC 11 Written Update: Avinash Kumar Played A Brilliant Game

Kaun Banega Crorepati is a show that airs on Sony TV, hosted by veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan. The show has been very popular since its inception and now it is in its 11th season. It has a nationwide viewership and is considered to be a great platform from where contestants get to use their knowledge to win money prize and viewers get to learn from the show due to its format of question answers. It has gained a huge fan base and popularity over the last decade. Here is the recent update about what happened in last night's episode of the game.

Daily written update of KBC 11 for November 28

Amitabh Bachchan welcomed two contestants in the latest episode of the game. He welcomed yesterday's roll-over contestant Avinash Kumar Mahanta who hails from Baripada, Odisha. The smart and intelligent player impressed everyone with his style of playing. The road was clear for him till he reached the ₹ 6,40,000 mark. Despite knowing the right answer, Avinash decided to play it safe.

Avinash used the flip lifeline and the question was changed. The new question for ₹ 12,50,000 was about the players who scored the first century from India on foreign soil. Avinash decided to take an audience poll and went with the opinion of the audience. But unfortunately the audience answered it incorrectly and Avinash had to leave the game as per the rules of the game. The audience answered Lala Amarnath but the correct answer to the question was Syed Mushtaq Ali.

Here are some of the questions asked by host Amitabh Bachchan in last night’s episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 11:

When returning from Lanka after emerging victorious, who did Lord Rama send ahead as his messenger to Angad?

How many persons with the surname Patnaik have served Odisha as Chief Minster?

What does the 'R' stand in the name of the educational organization NCERT?

How many coastal states are there in India?

Who are the players who scored the first century from India on foreign soil?

