KBC 11: The ₹3.2 Lakh Question On Women's Cricket That Made A Contestant Quit

The 11th season of Amitabh Bachchan's popular reality game show, Kaun Banega Crorepati, saw contestant Ankeeta Kaul Ahlawat on the hot seat on yesterday's episode. Ankeeta, who is from Panchkula, Haryana, managed to win ₹1,60,000 after she failed to answer the question for ₹3,20,000. The question that ended Ankeeta's run in KBC 11 is one that a hardcore cricket fan will surely know the answer to.

The question on women's cricket that Ankeeta could not answer

Read|KBC 11: Contestant Fails To Answer Question On Deepika Padukone, Goes Home With 3.20 Lakhs

The question about cricket that Ankeeta failed to answer was this, "Who became only the 4th cricketer after Javed Miandad, Sachin Tendulkar and Sanath Jayasuriya to complete 20 years playing ODI cricket?" The four potential options that were given to Ankeeta were Mithali Raj, Charlotte Edwards, Chris Gayle and Shoaib Malik. Unfortunately, Ankeeta had already used up all of her lifelines. Not knowing the correct answer for the question, Ankeeta was not confident enough to continue and decided to quit the game with the ₹1,60,000 that she had already won.

With the clock ticking, our hotseat contestant has decided to take a risk. Will her risk pay off? Find out tonight on #KBC11 at 9 PM only on Sony. @SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/QfTo50ib5V — Sony TV (@SonyTV) November 21, 2019

Read|KBC 11: Amitabh Bachchan's Show Kaun Banega Crorepati To Go Off Air On This Date

After she had decided to quit the game, Amitabh asked her what option she would have chosen if she would have continued. Ankeeta's choice was Chris Gayle, however, this was the wrong answer to the question. The actual answer was Mithali Raj, the only female Indian cricketer to have completed 20 years in ODI cricket.

After Ankeeta left the game, the next contestant to sit on the hot seat was Sangita Chowdhury, who is from Malda, West Bengal. Sangita has already won ₹10,000 in the game on last night's episode. She will continue to sit on the hot seat on tonight's episode, and it remains to be seen how she will perform as the questions get more difficult.

Read|KBC 11 Written Update Of Ep. 69: Amitabh Bachchan Welcomes His Fan Girl With All Zest

Read|KBC 11: Jitendra Singh Failed To Answer This Rs 6,40,000 Question On Big B’s Show

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.