Emraan Hashmi Opens Up About His Son's Battle With Cancer On KBC 11

Emraan Hashmi recently made an appearance for a special episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 and posted an update on Instagram. He captioned the post stating that he had played for a good cause and tagged Cuddles Foundation which has had a deep impact on the actor's life in recent years. Emraan Hashmi opened up about his son Ayaan who had been diagnosed with cancer five years ago and also about losing his mother to the life-threatening disease.

Take a look at the actor's post:

Emraan Hashmi recalled what he called a tough phase of his life as a parent when his son's cancer treatment had been in the remission phase. The actor revealed the psychological trauma that he had to go through as a parent with the fear that cancer cells might return in his son's body post-treatment. He described how important effective nutrition is for patients of this disease and emphasized on his experiences while speaking about providing proper follow-up care for his son during and after the cancer treatment. For the KBC episode, actor Emraan Hashmi collaborated with Cuddles For Cancer foundation which works to provide nutrition to underprivileged children suffering from cancer in government and charitable hospitals.

After a significant break from doing films, Emraan Hashmi will be seen next in Jeethu Joseph's crime thriller The Body which is all set to release in theatres on December 13. The film is an investigative thriller that revolves around a missing dead body and is based on a Spanish film titled El Cuerpo. Emraan Hashmi took to Instagram a few days ago and shared the latest poster of the film which features veteran actor Rishi Kapoor and the Made In Heaven actor Sobhita Dhulipala in pivotal roles.

Take a look at The Body poster:

What's next for Emraan Hashmi?

Emraan Hashmi is scheduled to feature in a lot of projects in the upcoming year. Shantanu Baagchi's Father's Day, Jay Krishnan's Malayalam film remake Ezra, Rumi Jaffrey's Chehre are among the few movies that the actor has slated for 2020. He will also be seen in the second season of Netflix's Bard Of Blood.

