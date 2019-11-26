KBC 11 Written Update: Akshay Upadhyay Quit After Winning Rs. 1,60,000

Kaun Banega Crorepati is a show that airs on Sony TV and is hosted by veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan. The show has been very popular since its inception and is now in its 11th season. The show has a nationwide viewership and is considered to be a great platform from where contestants get to use their knowledge to win money prize and viewers get to learn from the show due to its format of question answers. Here is what happened in last night's episode.

Written update for November 25:

Show host Amitabh Bachchan started the first episode of the finale week by reminiscing the best moments from this season. The first contestant to make it to the hot seat in last night’s episode was Akshay Upadhyaya who hails from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. The contestant who is a tax assistant in the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) won total prize money of Rs. 1,60,000. He quit the game after that and another round of fastest fingers first took place. The next contestant to win the second round of fastest fingers first challenge was Mansi Joshi, who was from Bengaluru, Karnataka. She came to the hot seat and would continue to play in the next day’s episode. The expert for the helpline option ‘Ask the expert’ in this episode was Veteran lyricist and Chairperson of the Central Board of Film Certification - Prasoon Joshi.

Here are some of the questions asked by the host Amitabh Bachchan, in last night’s episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 11:

Which of the following type of photographs are usually taken with the help of a smartphone's front camera?

Under what brand does Amazon sell its e-book readers?

Robusta and Arabica are used to prepare which of these beverages?

According to the Mahabharata, which hunter killed Sri Krishna with his arrow by mistake?

Which of these was enacted in the year 2005 and modified in 2019?

Which of these actors has not yet won the National Award for the Best Actor?

