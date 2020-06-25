'KBC 12' Registration Opens Again Today; Step-by-step Process To Register For The Show

The registration process for Kaun Banega Crorepati 2020, reopens tonight, on June 25, 2020, at 9 pm. The previous KBC 12 registration process had opened on May 9, 2020, and had concluded on May 22, 2020. The participants who could not register in the previous procedure can now try registering again. But this time the KBC registration process is only open to Sony Liv users. At 9 pm tonight, the participants will have to answer a question to register their names for the game.

Participants can register through the Sony Liv app

These participants will then get to answer a new question every night until July 3, 2020. But the candidates will have to answer all these questions correctly to register themselves for the game show. The participants can also download the Sony Liv app from the Sony Liv official website to go ahead with the KBC 12 registration process. The application is also available on Google Play Store or Apple Store. Here are the steps that one has to follow to go ahead with the KBC 12 registration.

KBC 12 registration steps to follow

- Go to the Sony Liv app

- Select the KBC link

- Answer the question which appears for the registration

- Fill all the required details in the form which shows up

- Select the submit button

- One will get to know that the KBC 12 registration process is complete when a message shows up saying, 'Thank you for completing your KBC registration.'

All the participants of the KBC 12 registration process who have managed to answer all the questions correctly will then be shortlisted by the randomizer. They will be soon reached out from the channel for the next procedures. This time, the entire KBC 12 registration process is happening online due to the pandemic situation.

Earlier, Sony Liv also shared a video wherein the host Amitabh can be seen announcing the KBC 12 registration process through the app. The actor announces the KBC registration 2020, date to be June 25, 2020. Take a look at his video shared by Sony Liv's Twitter handle.

Ek aakhri mauka! #KBC12 registration shuru honge phir ek baar 25th June raat 9 baje se sirf #SonyLIV users ke liye.@SrBachchan @SonyTV pic.twitter.com/Zk1gYbiuJy — sonyliv (@SonyLIV) June 21, 2020

