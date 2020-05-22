KBC Question Today May 22: Which Of The Following Heroines Is A 'Desi Girl'?

Quick links:
Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) is one of the most popular Indian reality shows, and it is all set to return for its 12th season. KBC 2020 registrations have started from May 9. As the first step of the KBC registration process for the upcoming season, longtime host Amitabh Bachchan is asking a new question every day at 9 pm.
The KBC question today has to be answered correctly within 24 hours. The selected few among the people with the right answers will then advance to the next stages of the show. A total of 13 questions have been asked until now. On May 22, the 14th KBC 2020 question was asked.
Which of the following heroines is a “Desi Girl”, according to a song featuring her, Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham?
This is your last chance to register for #KBC12. Here is the 14th question which is open for you to answer till 23rd May, 9 PM. To register, download the Sony LIV app or send in your answer via SMS. Watch the video for the details. @SrBachchan @SonyLIV pic.twitter.com/PBrvt1JXdS— sonytv (@SonyTV) May 22, 2020
The correct answer to the KBC question today is option D: Priyanka Chopra. Priyanka Chopra, Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham feature in the song Desi Girl from the movie Dostana. Priyanka Chopra, Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham and Bobby Deol played pivotal roles in the movie that released in 2008.
