KBC Question Today May 22: Which Of The Following Heroines Is A 'Desi Girl'?

Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) is one of the most popular Indian reality shows, and it is all set to return for its 12th season. KBC 2020 registrations have started from May 9. As the first step of the KBC registration process for the upcoming season, longtime host Amitabh Bachchan is asking a new question every day at 9 pm.

The KBC question today has to be answered correctly within 24 hours. The selected few among the people with the right answers will then advance to the next stages of the show. A total of 13 questions have been asked until now. On May 22, the 14th KBC 2020 question was asked.

KBC Question Today for May 22 Answered Below

The KBC May 22 question is related to Bollywood. The KBC question is:

Which of the following heroines is a “Desi Girl”, according to a song featuring her, Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham?

Options:

A: Katrina Kaif

B: Anushka Sharma

C: Kareena Kapoor

D: Priyanka Chopra

This is your last chance to register for #KBC12. Here is the 14th question which is open for you to answer till 23rd May, 9 PM. To register, download the Sony LIV app or send in your answer via SMS. Watch the video for the details. @SrBachchan @SonyLIV pic.twitter.com/PBrvt1JXdS — sonytv (@SonyTV) May 22, 2020

Correct Answer - Option: D Priyanka Chopra

The correct answer to the KBC question today is option D: Priyanka Chopra. Priyanka Chopra, Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham feature in the song Desi Girl from the movie Dostana. Priyanka Chopra, Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham and Bobby Deol played pivotal roles in the movie that released in 2008.

KBC Registration Process Explained in Simple Steps

How to send answer of the KBC Question via SMS

Step 1: Type the text message as KBC <space>< A/B/C/D> <space><Age in completed years> <space><Gender>.

Step 2: For example, If the correct answer to the question is “A” according to you and you are 21 years and 10 months old and are a male; your text message will be “KBC A 21 M”.

Step 3: Send the text to 509093

How to send the answer of the KBC Question via the Sony Liv App

Step 1: Download the Sony Liv App on your smartphone from the application store.

Step 2: Register with your email id and mobile number.

Step 3: Select your age. (Only those who are over 18 years of age as of May 1, 2019, are eligible)

Step 4: Choose your gender.

Step 4: Select your education from graduate and non-graduate.

Step 5: Select your occupation.

Step 6: Select the zone from where you belong.

Step 7: Select the answer from the question asked.

Step 8: You will see a confirmation after you submit your answer.

