Why Is There No KBC Question Today On May 23? Read More To Know Details

Kaun Banega Crorepati is one of the most popular Indian reality TV shows. The show is coming back on television for its 12th season. The KBC registration process has already started. For the KBC registration process, the show’s host Amitabh Bachchan is asking viewers a question every day since May 9, 2020. However, there was no KBC question today. Read more to know why is there no KBC question today.

Also Read | KBC Question Today May 22: Which Of The Following Heroines Is A 'Desi Girl'?

Why is there no KBC question today?

The KBC registrations for 12th season started from May 9 and a total of 14 questions were to be asked in the first stage of KBC registration. The last question for KBC registration was asked on May 22, 2020, and therefore there is no KBC question today. With the KBC questions asked till May 22, the first stage of KBC registration is now over.

Also Read | KBC 2020: Today's Question & Everything Else You Need To Know About It

KBC question answers that were asked earlier

KBC question of May 21

Which of these is made of bone?

Options:

A: Walrus Tusks

B: Rhino Horns

C: Deer Antlers

D: Elephant Tusks

If you can dream it, you can do it. Here is the 13th question of the #KBC12 registrations which is open for you to answer till 22nd May, 9 PM. To register, download the Sony LIV app or send in your answer via SMS. Watch the video for the details. @SrBachchan @SonyLIV pic.twitter.com/RYr7Ox76gb — sonytv (@SonyTV) May 21, 2020

Correct Answer - Option C: Deer Antlers

Also Read | KBC Question Today: Which Of These Is Made Of Bone? Here Is The Correct Answer

KBC question of May 22

Which of the following heroines is a “Desi Girl”, according to a song featuring her, Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham?

Options:

A: Katrina Kaif

B: Anushka Sharma

C: Kareena Kapoor

D: Priyanka Chopra

This is your last chance to register for #KBC12. Here is the 14th question which is open for you to answer till 23rd May, 9 PM. To register, download the Sony LIV app or send in your answer via SMS. Watch the video for the details. @SrBachchan @SonyLIV pic.twitter.com/PBrvt1JXdS — sonytv (@SonyTV) May 22, 2020

Correct Answer - Option: D Priyanka Chopra

Also Read | KBC 2020: Here Is Today's Question & It's Answer And Other Details You Need To Know

KBC registration stages

Stage 1

In the first stage of KBC registration, the viewers had to answer the questions asked by Amitabh Bachchan. The last question was asked yesterday on May 22, 2020. The first stage of registration is now over.

Stage 2

Out of the people who have given correct answers to questions asked by Amitabh Bachchan, several people will be selected. These people will be selected randomly with the use of computer software. These people will advance to stage 2 where a telephonic interview about personal details will take place.

Stage 3

This is a very important stage in KBC registration and it is happening for the first time in the history of the show. The selected people who have advanced to stage 3 will give an online audition. This online audition will be taking place only on Sony Liv app. On the app, the selected candidates will be giving a general knowledge test and submit a personal introduction video.

Stage 4

Stage 4 in KBC registration is personal interview round. The winners of stage 3 will be giving the personal interview over a video call. Those who qualify and advance ahead of stage 4 will be playing the fastest finger first and earn a chance to sit on the hot seat of KBC season 12.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.