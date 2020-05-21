KBC Question Today: Which Of These Is Made Of Bone? Here Is The Correct Answer

Quick links:
Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) is one of the most popular Indian game shows, and it is all set to return for its 12th season. KBC 2020 registrations have started from May 9. As the first step of the KBC registration process for the upcoming season, longtime host Amitabh Bachchan is asking a new question every day at 9 pm.
The KBC question today has to be answered correctly within 24 hours. The selected few among the people with the right answers will then advance to the next stages of the show. A total of 12 questions have been asked until now. On May 21, the 13th KBC 2020 question was asked.
Which of these is made of bone?
If you can dream it, you can do it. Here is the 13th question of the #KBC12 registrations which is open for you to answer till 22nd May, 9 PM. To register, download the Sony LIV app or send in your answer via SMS. Watch the video for the details. @SrBachchan @SonyLIV pic.twitter.com/RYr7Ox76gb— sonytv (@SonyTV) May 21, 2020
Deer antlers are made out of true bone. Antlers are of true bone and are also a single structure. They are primarily used by deers as a weapon in a fight.
