KBC Written Update Oct 20:Ankita Singh Wins 12.5L, Farhat Naz Becomes Roll-over Contestant

Kaun Banega Crorepati's latest episode on October 20 began with Amitabh Bachchan welcoming the audience of the show. He then introduced Ankita Singh who was the roll-over contestant from the previous episode. Read along to know the details of Kaun Banega Crorepati latest episode.
During Ankita’s introduction, she mentioned about having a troubled childhood and her growing up experience with parents who were stuck in an abusive marriage. She shared how she still managed to stay optimistic through all the trauma. Here are the questions that Ankita attempted in yesterday’s episode.
Post this question Ankita quits the game and takes home the prize amount of Rs.12,50,000. Bachchan rolls out another round of Fastest Finger First and Farhat Naz makes it to the hot seat. Naz has been having a tough time during the lockdown as the Madarsa where she taught was shut down and she hasn’t received any salary yet. Her husband stays in Saudi Arabia and works as an accountant in a private firm that only pays him during the months that he gets work.
