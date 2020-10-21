KBC Written Update Oct 20:Ankita Singh Wins 12.5L, Farhat Naz Becomes Roll-over Contestant

Kaun Banega Crorepati's latest episode on October 20 began with Amitabh Bachchan welcoming the audience of the show. He then introduced Ankita Singh who was the roll-over contestant from the previous episode. Read along to know the details of Kaun Banega Crorepati latest episode.

KBC Written Update: Season 12 Episode 17

During Ankita’s introduction, she mentioned about having a troubled childhood and her growing up experience with parents who were stuck in an abusive marriage. She shared how she still managed to stay optimistic through all the trauma. Here are the questions that Ankita attempted in yesterday’s episode.

The prayer in the audio clip is dedicated to which god?

For which population group does UNICEF work?

Identify the novel from its cover?

To which service did this leader belong, immediately before becoming a politician?

In January 2020, RBI launched which mobile app for the visually impaired to help them identify the denomination of Indian banknotes?

Who is the Democratic candidate for the US presidential election going to be held in November 2020?

Which of these elements is named after the creator of the periodic table?

The mystic poet Mirabai was married to Bhoj Raj, the crown prince of which princely region?

Which of these posts did C Rajagopalachari never hold in his career?

Who was the highest wicket-taker for India in the 2020 Women’s T20 World Cup?

Who was the first Indian civilian to fly the F16 Falcon fighter aircraft in India?

Post this question Ankita quits the game and takes home the prize amount of Rs.12,50,000. Bachchan rolls out another round of Fastest Finger First and Farhat Naz makes it to the hot seat. Naz has been having a tough time during the lockdown as the Madarsa where she taught was shut down and she hasn’t received any salary yet. Her husband stays in Saudi Arabia and works as an accountant in a private firm that only pays him during the months that he gets work.

Here are the questions Farhat answered in Kaun Banega Crorepati latest episode:

Which of these is made wholly from dried milk?

In Islam, Mahr is a gift given during which of the following occasions?

The word ‘Baghban’ refers to which profession?

Which of these is a glove puppet tradition, performed in and around Lucknow?

The film which features this song is based on whose life?

Which Premchand story is this line from: ‘Maasik vetan toh purnmaasi ka chand’?

By what name do we better know the choreographer Nirmala Nagpal?

