'KBC' Written Update Oct 19th: Big B Introduces Contestant For The Week, Hosts 3 Of Them

Kaun Banega Crorepati’s episode on October 19,2020 started with Amitabh Bachchan introducing the contestants for the week. Bachchan hosted three contestants in last night episodes. Read along to know more about the Kaun Banega Crorepati latest episode.

KBC Written Update Season 12 Episode 16

Kaun Banega Crorepati Latest episode started with Amitabh Bachchan rolling out the Fastest Finger First, through which Subhash Bishnoi takes to the hot seat. Subhash is an Inspector in Railways and thus a COVID frontline warrior. He was asked to maintain the hygiene at Gajraula Railway Station and to make sure that all the safety precautions were abided by and that the situation was under control.

Have a look at the questions Subhash answered:

Which of these pairs refers to the same day of the week the way Guruvaar and Brihaspativaar do?

Which of these are used to make ‘aamchoor’ powder?

In which of these sports can a team get ‘all-out’?

In terms of road traffic signs, what is the shape of a ‘stop’ sign?

Subhash answers this question incorrectly and returns back home without securing any prize money. Through the next round of Fastest Finger First, Swarupa Deshpande takes the hot seat. Here are the questions that Swarupa attempted.

Anarkali, Kafta, Angrakha are types of which clothing item?

In the climax scene of the film ‘DDLJ’, Simran grabs Raj’s hand to board a moving what?

Which of these mythological couples were married through a swayamvar ceremony?

If you were eating a preparation in ‘tambda rassa’ or ‘pandhra rassa’, you are eating a dish that traditionally belongs to which of these regions?

Which is the only Indian state where you would find this in its natural habitat?

Who is the director of the film that featured this song?

Who is the personality, seen during his days as a student leader?

Which of these temples in south India is mainly dedicated to a form of Lord Vishnu?

Which celebrity has daughters by the names of Renee and Alisah?

Which of these rivers flows through three Asian countries namely China (Tibet), India and Pakistan?

Which of these brands was launched by Karsanbhai Patel and named after his daughter?

Post this question Swarupa quits the game and she took home Rs. 1,60,000 as a prize amount. Bachchan rolls out the next round of Fastest Finger First. Next on the hot seat is Ankita Singh, who could only attempt 3 questions as the timer ran out and will be the roll - over contestant for Tuesday's episode.

