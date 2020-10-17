KBC Written Update Oct 16: Gyanendra Purohit & Wife Win Rs 25 Lakh In Karamveer Episode

Following the tradition of the show, Amitabh Bachchan welcomed social worker Gyanendra Purohit and his wife on the Karamveer special episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12. Every week, on Fridays, the show introduces its audiences to people who are working efficiently towards the benefit of society. This time, it was the founders of Anand Service Society, it is an NGO that works towards the education and betterment of kids who can’t speak and hear.

Gyanendra Purohit, during the episode, travelled back in memories and narrated the tragic story which motivated him to do something beneficial for those who face speaking and hearing imparity. Gyanendra shared that he lost his brother and his tragic death became the reason of his opening the NGO. The couple shared initially they had no money and hence they began their initiative with just five kids by taking loans for their grocery. However, gradually the situation was handled and they paid back all their loans.

In the span of 22 years, Gyanendra and his wife Monic Purohit have now taught over 25,000 hearing and speaking impaired kids. Along with this, they have also helped more than 5000 of their students to establish their independent livelihood. The entire episode evoked emotions, warmth and appreciation to the couple who have worked relentlessly towards doing something good. Personally, they received applaud from superstar Amitabh Bachchan who was left speechless after listening to their heart-wrenching story.

In the episode, the social workers managed to win Rs. 25 lakh which will go to the betterment of their NGO and help more people. Here, we have listed down the questions that the Purohit’s had to answer. Take a look:

Which state in India is India's biggest jute producer?

According to the Puranas, which of the following are brothers?

Which of these posts is common to Jagjivan Ram, LK Advani, Charan Singh and Devi Lal?

In which language did Kalhan compose Rajatarangini, one of the earliest indigenously recorded historical chronicles of India?

Which of these union territories has been served by the maximum number of women Lieutenant Governors?

Who founded Stray Feathers: A Journal of Ornithology for India and Its Dependencies?

Which of these can the government of India not issue to its own citizens?

