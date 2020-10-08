KBC Written Update Oct 7: Asmita Secures 12.5 Lacs, Seema Kumari Roll-over Contestant

Kaun Banega Crorepati episode on October 7, 2020, started with Amitabh Bachchan introducing Asmita Gore, who was the roll-over contestant from the previous episode. He spoke in brief about her family and financial situations as well as introduced the expert of the day, Pankaj Pachauri. Read on to know KBC written update for October 7:

Also Read: 'KBC' Written Update October 5: Pradeep Kumar Sood Takes Home Rs. 12.5 Lakhs

KBC Written Update Season 12 Episode 8

In the due course of the episode, Ashmita shared that she will use the prize money to pay for her father’s eye treatment. She had secured an amount of 20,000 in Tuesday's episode and played further in last night’s episode. Read on to know the questions she answered.

Who is this tech entrepreneur and CEO of the electric vehicle company, Tesla?

Which of these places is known as the ‘Banana City of India’?

Which city hosted the Filmfare Awards ceremony in 2020, the first time the awards function was held outside Mumbai?

What is the name of the 2.8 km long freight train started by the Indian Railways in July 2020?

The wife and son of which of these actors are both members of the current Lok Sabha?

Who established SNDT University, the first women’s university in India?

Which planet does not spin on its axis like other planets but rather spins at a 90-degree angle from the plane of its orbit?

Which of these days was celebrated in a special way in 1905 to protest against the partition of Bengal and to show unity among people?

Also Read: KBC Written Update Oct 6: Sabitha Quits And Ashmita Gore Becomes Roll-over Contestant

Post this question, Asmita quit the game and took home an amount of Rs. 12,50,000. Big B conducted another round of Fastest Finger First through which Kapil Gurung took to the hot seat. Kapil is a computer teacher in Kolkata and here are the questions he answered.

Which of these animals produces the ‘dhenchu dhenchu’ sound?

By what name is this food item known?

Which All India Service do ranks like DGP, IGP?

According to Hindu scriptures, which of these pairs is not one of ‘bua-bhatija’?

How did captain Sourav Ganguly react when India won the 2002 NatWest Trophy?

The song has been picturised on which two actors?

Between the 17th and 20th centuries, the absolute monarchs of which of these present-day places were referred to as ‘Chogyal’?

Which of these was developed by Tim Berners-Lee?

Which of these parts of our body as adults have the maximum number of bones?

Kapil gave the wrong answer to this question and his prize amount drops to Rs 10,000. Through the next round of Fastest Finger First, Seema Kumari takes the hot seat. She will be a part of 8th October’s episode as the roll-over contestant.

Also Read: KBC Written Update: Amitabh Bachchan's Grand Return To Season 12

Also Read: KBC Written Update Sept 30: Amitabh Bachchan Introduces Theme 'Setback To Comeback'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.