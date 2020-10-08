KBC Written Update Oct 7: Asmita Secures 12.5 Lacs, Seema Kumari Roll-over Contestant

Kaun Banega Crorepati episode on October 7, 2020, started with Amitabh Bachchan introducing Asmita Gore, who was the roll-over contestant from the previous episode. He spoke in brief about her family and financial situations as well as introduced the expert of the day, Pankaj Pachauri. Read on to know KBC written update for October 7:
In the due course of the episode, Ashmita shared that she will use the prize money to pay for her father’s eye treatment. She had secured an amount of 20,000 in Tuesday's episode and played further in last night’s episode. Read on to know the questions she answered.
Post this question, Asmita quit the game and took home an amount of Rs. 12,50,000. Big B conducted another round of Fastest Finger First through which Kapil Gurung took to the hot seat. Kapil is a computer teacher in Kolkata and here are the questions he answered.
Kapil gave the wrong answer to this question and his prize amount drops to Rs 10,000. Through the next round of Fastest Finger First, Seema Kumari takes the hot seat. She will be a part of 8th October’s episode as the roll-over contestant.
