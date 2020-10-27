KBC Written Update Oct 26: Amitabh Bachchan Introduces Contestants For The Week

Quick links:
Kaun Banega Crorepati's latest episode on Monday, October 26 started with host Amitabh Bachchan welcoming the new set of contestants for the week. After this, he hosted two contestants, Koshlendra Singh Tomar and Shruti Singh. Here's the KBC written update for October 26, 2020:
Also Read: KBC Written Update Oct 20:Ankita Singh Wins 12.5L, Farhat Naz Becomes Roll-over Contestant
Koshlendra Singh Tomar took to the hot seat after he answered the Fastest Finger First question in just 6.09 seconds. He comes from Madhya Pradesh and is the Gram Panchayat Secretary of his village. Read on to have a look at the questions he answered last night.
Also REad: KBC Written Update Oct 22: Jay Dhonde And Ramkishan Kabra Take Home Rs. 3,20,000
Unable to answer the 8th question, Koshlendra decided to quit the show and went home with Rs.40,000. After this Bachchan conducted another round of Fastest Finger First through which Dr. Shruti Singh answered in 13.74 seconds and took to the hot-seat. Here are the questions that Shruti attempted in the episode.
The timer for the show rang up and thus Shruti will be the rollover contestant for the next episode; she has answered 11 questions so far.
Also Read: KBC Written Update Oct 23: Phool Basan Yadav And Renuka Shahane Win Rs 50 Lakh
Also Read: KBC Written Update Oct 9: Mrinalika Dubey Takes Home Rs. 25 Lakhs, Highest Of Season
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.