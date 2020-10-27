KBC Written Update Oct 26: Amitabh Bachchan Introduces Contestants For The Week

Kaun Banega Crorepati's latest episode on Monday, October 26 started with host Amitabh Bachchan welcoming the new set of contestants for the week. After this, he hosted two contestants, Koshlendra Singh Tomar and Shruti Singh. Here's the KBC written update for October 26, 2020:

KBC Written Update for October 26, 2020

Koshlendra Singh Tomar took to the hot seat after he answered the Fastest Finger First question in just 6.09 seconds. He comes from Madhya Pradesh and is the Gram Panchayat Secretary of his village. Read on to have a look at the questions he answered last night.

According to a Hindi proverb, of Ajay Vijay 'ki aankhon mein dhool jhonk raha hai' then what is Ajay doing?

If you are enjoying Agta ka Petha, Banarasi Paan, and Lucknowi Biryani in the cities they are named after, then in which state are you?

If one kilo is made up of 1,000 grams then how many grams will make up 'dhai kilo'?

According to the Ramayana, if Dasharatha was the 'dada' of Luv-Kush then who was Janaka in relation to them?

Which of these states does Madhya Pradesh not share its border with?

Identify this popular Hindi film actor. (Visual question)

Who is the only Indian woman to have won a silver medal at the summer Olympic games?

Unable to answer the 8th question, Koshlendra decided to quit the show and went home with Rs.40,000. After this Bachchan conducted another round of Fastest Finger First through which Dr. Shruti Singh answered in 13.74 seconds and took to the hot-seat. Here are the questions that Shruti attempted in the episode.

Which of these dishes would you normally find on a traditional Gujarati thali?

Jhaajan, Paijaniya, Pajeb are all worn on which part of the human body?

Complete the lyrics of this well know patriotic song, "Hind desh ke niwasi sabhi jan ek hain, ____ chahe anek hain"

What are saturated, unsaturated and trans types of?

Who is the first active cricketer to be nominated to the Rajya Sabha and who has 100 international centuries to his name?

Which two characters are seen in this video clip? (Visual question)

After which member of a royal family is this university named? (Visual question)

Which of these ancient tests has the name of the author in it?

Which of the following leaders started his first tenure as a chief minister of a state in 2019?

According to Indian scriptures, Lopamudra was the wife of which sage?

In which state is the Vikramshila Gangetic Dolphin Sanctuary located, India's first and only dolphin sanctuary?

The timer for the show rang up and thus Shruti will be the rollover contestant for the next episode; she has answered 11 questions so far.

