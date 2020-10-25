KBC 12 Contestants Quit Game Due To These Tough Questions; Can You Answer Them?

KBC 12 has seen a number of contestants quitting the show as the questions they faced were quite tough. Here is a list of KBC 12 questions that made people quit the game. Check out the questions and see if you can answer them all.

Also Read: 'KBC' Written Update Oct 19th: Big B Introduces Contestant For The Week, Hosts 3 Of Them

KBC 12 toughest questions

1. Jai Dhonde could not attempt this question and took home 3.2L, the question was:

Which Lok Sabha constituency has been represented by a son, his mother, and his father?

2. Ramkishan Kabra quit the show after he couldn’t answer this question:

Identify this scientist who became the first Indian woman to be elected as a Fellow of the Royal Society in 2019. (Visual question)

3. Ankita Singh struggled with her 12th question which she answered correctly after a lot of thought, however, she quit the show on the 13th question which was:

Who was the first Indian civilian to fly the F16 fighter aircraft?

4. Akanksha Pandey quit the show with the 10th question as she did not know the right answer, the question was;

Rahul Banerjee, Dola Banerjee, and Bombayla Devi have all won Commonwealth gold medals in which sport?

5. Swapnil Chavhan from Mumbai played up till the 50L question but quit the game after he realised the wrong answer to the 50,00,000 question could make him lose a huge amount, the question was:

Which future president of the Indian Merchants’ Chamber became president of the Indian National Congress in 1901?

6. Komal Tukadiya answered question till the 12.5 lakh amount confidently but found the next question worth Rs. 25,00,000 risky and quit the show, the question was:

During the Kargil War of 1999, what was the code name of the operation run by the Indian Navy?

7. Seema Kumari answered question till the 6.4 Lakh amount but didn’t take the risk with the 12.5 lakh question and quit the show, the question was:

According to Valmiki Ramayana, what colour garment was Sita ji wearing when abducted that Hanuman ji found her still wearing in captivity at Ashok Vatika?

8. Mrinalika Dubey was the first contestant of the ongoing season to take home a whopping 25 lakh amount home, but she decided to not take a risk with this 50 lakh question:

Who holds the record for the most medals won by a woman at the Olympics?

9. Daxaben Parmar did not take the risk to answer this question related to Indian history and took home 80k;

Which Mughal palace and fort complex, built during the reign of Akbar, can be seen in this image?

10. Farhat Naz took home Rs. 25 Lakh after she quit the game with this question:

What was the real name of Begum Hazrat Mahal who led the revolt in Lucknow in 1857?

Also Read: KBC Written Update Oct 20:Ankita Singh Wins 12.5L, Farhat Naz Becomes Roll-over Contestant

Answers to the above questions:

Chindwara Gagandeep Kang Ratan Tata Archery Dinshaw Edulji Wacha Operation Talwar Yellow Larisa Latynina Fatehpur Sikri Muhammadi Khanum

Also Read: KBC Written Update Oct 21, 2020: Farhat Naz Takes Home Rs 25 Lakh

Also Read: KBC Written Update Oct 22: Jay Dhonde And Ramkishan Kabra Take Home Rs. 3,20,000

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.