KBC 12 Contestants Quit Game Due To These Tough Questions; Can You Answer Them?

KBC 12 has seen a number of contestants quitting the show as the questions they faced were quite tough. Here is a list of KBC 12 questions that made people quit the game. Check out the questions and see if you can answer them all.
1. Jai Dhonde could not attempt this question and took home 3.2L, the question was:
2. Ramkishan Kabra quit the show after he couldn’t answer this question:
3. Ankita Singh struggled with her 12th question which she answered correctly after a lot of thought, however, she quit the show on the 13th question which was:
4. Akanksha Pandey quit the show with the 10th question as she did not know the right answer, the question was;
5. Swapnil Chavhan from Mumbai played up till the 50L question but quit the game after he realised the wrong answer to the 50,00,000 question could make him lose a huge amount, the question was:
6. Komal Tukadiya answered question till the 12.5 lakh amount confidently but found the next question worth Rs. 25,00,000 risky and quit the show, the question was:
7. Seema Kumari answered question till the 6.4 Lakh amount but didn’t take the risk with the 12.5 lakh question and quit the show, the question was:
8. Mrinalika Dubey was the first contestant of the ongoing season to take home a whopping 25 lakh amount home, but she decided to not take a risk with this 50 lakh question:
9. Daxaben Parmar did not take the risk to answer this question related to Indian history and took home 80k;
10. Farhat Naz took home Rs. 25 Lakh after she quit the game with this question:
