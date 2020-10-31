KBC Written Update Oct 30, Amitabh Bachchan Introduces The Week’s Karamveer Bezwada Wilson

Kaun Banega Crorepati, hosted by the star Amitabh Bachchan, has been widely famous since its commencement. The show is in its 12th season and has proven to be a great success in India. Kaun Banega Crorepati is a great platform, wherein citizens from all various states of India share their inspirational stories too, before playing the game. Here is a KBC written update of what happened in the last episode.

KBC Written Update: Season 12, Episode 25

The Kaun Banega Crorepati latest episode, of season 12, Friday was a memorable one for the contestant, Chhavi Kumar. She won ₹ 50,00,000 on the show and became the first contestant of this season to reach the higher level of prize money. Chhavi spent all of her lifelines for answering the questions up to ₹ 50,00,000 in the previous episode, on Thursday and when Big B asked her this question for ₹ 1 crore. The question was- After which Greek goddess is the US space program to land the first woman and next man on the moon by 2024 named? - on the episode, she was unable to pick the correct answer and decided to quit the show. The right answer was 'Artemis.' Impressed by Chhavi Kumar's performance on the show, Amitabh Bachchan also announced that the makers of the show have decided to give her daughter Vedantu's ₹ 5 lakh scholarship for her further studies. The next participant to win the Fastest Finger First round was Maulik Vyas from Gujarat. He played the game till ₹ 1,60,000 in the episode.

Shivani Sankpal story of struggles

The third contestant to make it for the Kaun Banega Crorepati October 30 episode was Shivani Sankpal from Pune, Maharashtra. She was a design engineer. Shivani, 24, is working hard to secure her future independently with the prize money. She wants to renovate her home in the village as it was her late father’s childhood place. Her job is to prepare general arrangement drawings, manufacturing drawings, and she is also working on development projects. To date, she has designed approx. 50-60 cranes. Her father expired due to a heart attack when she was 4 months old. She began to play the game show from the 5th question for Rs 10,000. Shivani was not able to answer the 12th questions. She went home with Rs 6,40,000.

This week’s Karamveer - Bezwada Wilson

After her exit, special guest Bezwada Wilson came on the hot seat. Bezwada is the founder of Safai Karamchari Andolan. He is been battling against manual scavenging and rehabilitation of the manual scavengers. They have been operative for 34 years. Bezwada Wilson was born in 1996 in the Kolar Gold Fields in Karnataka in Southern India. His father started working for the township in 1935 as a manual scavenger. His eldest brother was also processed as a manual scavenger in the Indian Railways. He was accompanied by actor Anup Soni. After answering 13 questions correctly, Bezwada won Rs 25,00,000.

