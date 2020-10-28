KBC Written Update Oct 27: Shruti Singh Wins 12.5L, Gautam Becomes Rollover Contestant

Quick links:
Kaun Banega Crorepati's latest episode on October 27, 2020, began with Amitabh Bachchan welcoming the audience. Through the episode, he hosted Dr. Shruti Singh, Chandraswar Satanker, and Gautam Kumar. Read on to have a look at the KBC written update of October 27, 2020.
Shruti comes from Gujarat and is a Microbiology professor. She took to the hot seat in the October 26th episode of KBC and became the rollover contestant for the next episode. Read on to know the question she attempted in last night’s episode.
Shruti Singh decided to quit the show after this question and took home the prize amount of Rs 12,50,000. Amitabh Bachchan then rolls out the fastest-finger first question through which Chandreshwar Satanker takes on the hot seat. Chandreshwar is an engineer from Madhya Pradesh and who is attempting to become a DSP. Here are the questions he attempted in the Kaun Banega Crorepati latest episode.
Chandreshwar quits the game after this question and secures for himself an amount of Rs 1,60,000. Big B conducts another round of fastest finger first question. Gautam Kumar takes on the hot seat after that and here are the questions he answered.
