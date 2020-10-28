KBC Written Update Oct 27: Shruti Singh Wins 12.5L, Gautam Becomes Rollover Contestant

Kaun Banega Crorepati's latest episode on October 27, 2020, began with Amitabh Bachchan welcoming the audience. Through the episode, he hosted Dr. Shruti Singh, Chandraswar Satanker, and Gautam Kumar. Read on to have a look at the KBC written update of October 27, 2020.

Also Read: KBC Written Update Oct 26: Amitabh Bachchan Introduces Contestants For The Week

KBC Written Update October 27, 2020

Shruti comes from Gujarat and is a Microbiology professor. She took to the hot seat in the October 26th episode of KBC and became the rollover contestant for the next episode. Read on to know the question she attempted in last night’s episode.

Jan Nayak sthal, located near the Yamuna river in Delhi, is the samadhi sthal of which prime minister of India?

Who was the first Indian woman to win a gold medal in wrestling at the Asian Games?

Shruti Singh decided to quit the show after this question and took home the prize amount of Rs 12,50,000. Amitabh Bachchan then rolls out the fastest-finger first question through which Chandreshwar Satanker takes on the hot seat. Chandreshwar is an engineer from Madhya Pradesh and who is attempting to become a DSP. Here are the questions he attempted in the Kaun Banega Crorepati latest episode.

Which of these words is used to denote a person who is self-reliant?

What is made by curdling milk with fruit or vegetable-derived acid such as lemon juice?

Which of these sportsmen is a football legend?

Which of these devices convert chemical energy to electrical energy?

Which state’s chief minister can be seen in this image?

Which of these cities has both an IIM and an IIT?

Identify the actor from this audio clip?

According to Hindu belief, which of these birds is the mount of Kamadeva?

I am the inventor of dynamite and have one of the most prestigious prizes in the world named after me. Who am I?

In which of these IPL team logos does the image of a lion not appear?

Which river originates in the hills of Silhawa in Dhamtari district in Chhattisgarh?

Also Read: KBC Written Update Oct 22: Jay Dhonde And Ramkishan Kabra Take Home Rs. 3,20,000

Chandreshwar quits the game after this question and secures for himself an amount of Rs 1,60,000. Big B conducts another round of fastest finger first question. Gautam Kumar takes on the hot seat after that and here are the questions he answered.

Which of the following is not a type of dal?

What instruction does this road sign give?

Which of these best describes cricketers Sanju Samson, Rishabh Pant and Wriddhiman Saha?

Chirag Paswan became the national president of which of these parties in November 2019?

What kind of aircraft is a Rafale?

The head office of which of these officials is a ‘Samaharnalay’?

Who was the grandfather of Mughal emperor Shahjahan?

Also Read: KBC Written Update Oct 20:Ankita Singh Wins 12.5L, Farhat Naz Becomes Roll-over Contestant

Also Read: KBC Written Update Oct 23: Phool Basan Yadav And Renuka Shahane Win Rs 50 Lakh

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.