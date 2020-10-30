KBC Written Update Oct 29: Chhavi Attempts Rs 1 Cr Question, Shivani Rollover Contestant

Kaun Banega Crorepati latest episode started with Amitabh Bachchan welcoming the audience and viewers. Chhavi Kumar, who was the rollover from the previous episode and also the first contestant to reach the 1 Crore question, takes the hot seat. Read on to know if Chhavi could answer the 1 Crore question or not.

KBC Written Update Season 12: October 29

Chhavi, who hails from Delhi, is an English teacher. Her husband is an Air Force officer and she is a proud wife, who also informally counsels younger wives of the officers in order to serve the nation. She had answered till the 13 questions in the previous episode and attempted the 14 and 15th questions today, out of which the latter was the Rs 1 Crore question and she was the first contestant of the season to reach that level. Chhavi attempted these questions.

In which language did Sarojini Naidu write her to play Maher Muneer?

After which Greek goddess is the US space program to last the first woman and next man on the Moon by 2024 named?

Chhavi could not answer the Rs 1 crore question and hence decided to quit the show and took home Rs 50 Lakh. Post her exit, Big B conducted another round of Fastest Finger First. Maulik Vyas took to the hot seat next, although he took a whole of 10.18 seconds to answer the question, he was the only one of three people to do it correctly. Here are the questions he attempted.

Which of these Hindi phrases mean to have a carefree and a deep sleep?

The festival of Uttarayan is generally celebrated during which month?

Which part of the body is represented by the word "Kapal" in Kapalbhati?

Which of the following actors is fondly known as Chi Chi?

Which of these has never been an official Olympic sport?

Who did Vijay Rupani succeed as the chief minister of Gujarat?

In the Ramayana, by killing whom by mistake did Dashratha get the curse that he would die from being separated from his son?

Who among the following was elected as the Chair of the Executive of the World Health Organization in May 2020?

Identify the singer narrating this story. (Audio question)

The CEO of which organisation can be seen in this picture? (Visual question)

The bird shown in this picture is named after which city in India which was an export hub for these birds in olden times? (Visual question)

He quit the game after seeing 10th question and took home Rs. 1,60,000. Through the next round of Fastest Finger First, Shivani Sankpal took to the hot seat, after answering it within 4.64 seconds. She is a design engineer and will play as the rollover contestant tomorrow.

'Glucose', 'cream' and 'digestive' are all types of what?

Complete this Hindi prover, "Choli ___ Ka Saath Hona".

With reference to computers, what is the full form of RAM?

Which of these fictional characters was not a sailor?

