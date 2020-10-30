KBC Written Update Oct 29: Chhavi Attempts Rs 1 Cr Question, Shivani Rollover Contestant

Quick links:
Kaun Banega Crorepati latest episode started with Amitabh Bachchan welcoming the audience and viewers. Chhavi Kumar, who was the rollover from the previous episode and also the first contestant to reach the 1 Crore question, takes the hot seat. Read on to know if Chhavi could answer the 1 Crore question or not.
Chhavi, who hails from Delhi, is an English teacher. Her husband is an Air Force officer and she is a proud wife, who also informally counsels younger wives of the officers in order to serve the nation. She had answered till the 13 questions in the previous episode and attempted the 14 and 15th questions today, out of which the latter was the Rs 1 Crore question and she was the first contestant of the season to reach that level. Chhavi attempted these questions.
Chhavi could not answer the Rs 1 crore question and hence decided to quit the show and took home Rs 50 Lakh. Post her exit, Big B conducted another round of Fastest Finger First. Maulik Vyas took to the hot seat next, although he took a whole of 10.18 seconds to answer the question, he was the only one of three people to do it correctly. Here are the questions he attempted.
He quit the game after seeing 10th question and took home Rs. 1,60,000. Through the next round of Fastest Finger First, Shivani Sankpal took to the hot seat, after answering it within 4.64 seconds. She is a design engineer and will play as the rollover contestant tomorrow.
