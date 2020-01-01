Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner Lookalikes Spotted All Over The World. See Pics

American socialite Kim Kardashian rose to fame with her reality TV show along with her sisters from the show Keeping up with the Kardashians. Many of her family members gained an immense fan following with sisters Kim, Kylie, and Kendall headlining their fame most of the times. After Kim Kardashian and her curvaceous bod were the talks of town, her younger sister Kylie Jenner soon held the flag to reign all over the world on social media after she launched her cosmetics line along with her famous overlined lip along with her infamous lip surgery. Many young followers were impressed with Kylie and Kim's look so much that one can easily spot a Kardashian/Jenner lookalike in the social influencers. Take a look at some of the top uncanny Kardashian/ Jenner resemblances from all over the world.

Top 7 Kardashian/Jenners Uncanny Lookalikes

AMIRA

Amira can easily be spotted donning coloured hairstyles like Kylie Jenner and one can easily find her uncanny resemblance with the beauty giant Kylie's facial features.

Fyza Ali

Another Kylie Jenner doppelganger who is highly followed on social media is Fyza Ali. She along with her sister Sonia looks like an uncanny version of the Kardashian sisters.

Jelena Peric

Jelena is a beauty vlogger by profession who has naturally mastered Kim's look has her talent to credit for this Kim Kardashian lookalike skill as a beauty vlogger.

Karol G

Carolina Giraldo Navarro (aka Karol G) is a Colombian singer who often gets compared to Khloé Kardashian. Karol G recently released her song with Nicki Minaj called Tusa.

Kristen Hancher

YouTuber Kristen Hancher has to be the most resembling social media influencer of all times and no one would be able to deny this.

Meghan Wiggins

Meghan Wiggins is a model just like Kendall Jenner who is apparently friends with Gigi Hadid as well. Is this coincidence or there is more to Meghan's resemblance from Kendall?

Monica

A luxury rentals specialist from L.A who looks like Kim Kardashian is a surprising fact and is hard to believe that Kim might not have run into at least one of her doppelganger strolling on the LA streets.

